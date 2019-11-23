You are here

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for 'History of the Emirates' premiere

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for ‘History of the Emirates’ premiere

  • The film covers 125,000 years of the UAE’s history
  • Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a preview of the documentary’s content, including archaeological discoveries
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: “History of the Emirates,” a documentary series by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, launched its premiere on Friday night with a light show projected onto the Burj Khalifa.

On Friday night, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a preview of the documentary’s content, including archaeological discoveries, pearl-diving and animated ancient landscapes.




(Supplied)

The film covers 125,000 years of the UAE’s history, from the earliest human presence in the region to the national union in 1971. New episodes will air each night from Nov. 24-28 at 9pm on all national TV channels.

Created in association with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Atlantic Productions, the three-part series, narrated by Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, uses CGI technology, 360-degree camerawork and archaeological footage to depict the history of the UAE.

Etisalat and Du, two of UAE’s mobile network services, will display ‘HISTORY UAE’ on mobiles throughout the country to promote the documentary. 




(Supplied)

 

Rihanna casts hijab-wearing model in Fenty campaign

Since launching her LVMH-backed labels, Rihanna has made a point to be as inclusive as possible. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

Rihanna casts hijab-wearing model in Fenty campaign

  • Rihanna shared a post on her official Instagram account of a veiled model wearing Fenty's new “Trouble” sunglasses
  • It's certainly not the first time the “Diamonds” singer has cast a hijab-wearing model in an advertisement
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Since launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna has made a point to be as inclusive as possible when it came to not just the brand’s cosmetics but the models featured in the campaigns as well. The launch of her latest business endeavor, the LVMH-backed Fenty, proves to be no different.

Over the weekend, the musician-turned-fashion-mogul shared a post on her official Instagram account of a veiled model wearing the brand’s new “Trouble” sunglasses.  The rectangular sunglasses with rounded corners come in jet black, tortoiseshell, white marble and blond Havana acetate and are priced at $244 at Fenty.com.

View this post on Instagram

the #trouble sunglasses on FENTY.com now

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Fans immediately took to the comments section to applaud the hitmaker’s decision to represent hijab-wearing women in the campaign.

“You are so inclusive and it’s amazing to see,” wrote one user under the image. “Queen of diversity,” added another user.

However, it’s certainly not the first time the “Diamonds” singer has cast a hijab-wearing model in an advertisement.

In fact, Fenty Beauty’s first campaign video included a diverse cast of models of all ethnicities, including Somali-American model Halima Aden, who first made headlines when she competed in the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab.

Mariah Idrissi, who made history as the first-ever hijab-wearing model to pose in a global fashion campaign for a high-street powerhouse retailer when she posed for H&M’s “Close the Loop” campaign in 2015, was also featured in the inclusive beauty brand’s “Mattemoiselle” campaign.

“Her entire campaign just screams representation and diversity so without a hijabi model, it just wouldn’t be complete,” said the 27-year-old at the time.

Additionally, Rihanna regularly features the work of Muslim beauty experts from around the world on Fenty Beauty’s official Instagram page.

Perhaps it’s because of her all-inclusive business model backed by French conglomerate LVMH that the multi-Grammy winning artist recently received a nod for Fenty for Best Urban Luxe Brand at the Fashion Awards 2019, marking the first time she receives a nomination for a solo endeavor. Fenty is up against Alyx, Marine Serre, Martine Rose and Moncler Genius. 

Topics: Rihanna Fenty hijab model

