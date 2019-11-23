You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt signs $430-million gas deal with Texas’ Noble Energy

Egypt signs $430-million gas deal with Texas’ Noble Energy

Texas-based Noble Energy will also manufacture petroleum products in partnership with Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

Egypt signs $430-million gas deal with Texas’ Noble Energy

  • US energy company will manufacture petroleum products in partnership with Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt said on Saturday it had signed several multimillion-dollar energy investment accords including a $430-million deal for Texas-based Noble Energy to pump natural gas through the East Mediterranean Gas Company’s pipeline.
Under another agreement with Noble, which will also be financed by the US International Development Finance Corporation, the energy company will manufacture petroleum products in partnership with Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings.
The cabinet detailed the plans at the end of an Africa investment forum held on the site of the country’s planned new administrative capital in the desert east of Cairo.
Amsterdam-based Lekela also announced the start of construction work on its West Bakr wind power plant, which will have a capacity of 250 megawatts and require a total investment of $350 million.
Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos said Siemens Gamesa will build the West Bakr plant in the Gulf of Suez, creating an expected 550 jobs, according to the cabinet statement.
Egypt signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth $201 million to improve the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company’s electric grid, and the lender will also finance a new asphalt production unit for the Suez Oil Processing Company worth $50 million.
The EBRD signed further deals with Sarwa Capital Holding and state-owned Banque Misr to issue 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.13 million) in securitization bonds for the government’s New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).
NUCA, 51 percent owned by the military’s engineering authority and 49 percent by the housing ministry, is developing Egypt’s as yet-unnamed new capital.
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and the African Export–Import Bank also made available the first $100 million tranche of a $500 million loan to boost Egypt’s trade with other African and Muslim countries.

Topics: gas energy Egypt Noble Energy

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt says offshore gas discoveries bolster ties with Cyprus
Business & Economy
Undersea gas fires Egypt’s regional energy dreams

US telecoms regulator blocks China’s Huawei, ZTE from subsidy program

Updated 23 November 2019
AFP

US telecoms regulator blocks China’s Huawei, ZTE from subsidy program

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: Both companies have close ties to China’s communist government and military apparatus
  • Huawei says Washington needlessly undermining its own interests
Updated 23 November 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: American regulators on Friday unanimously branded Chinese telecoms firms ZTE and Huawei as threats to national security and blocked them from accessing $8.5 billion in federal funds for services and equipment.
The Federal Communications Commission also proposed that other service providers be required to cancel or replace existing services and equipment from the companies.
“Both companies have close ties to China’s communist government and military apparatus,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement, citing recent remarks from Attorney General Bill Barr and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray.
“Both companies are subject to Chinese laws broadly obligating them to cooperate with any request from the country’s intelligence services and to keep those requests secret. Both companies have engaged in conduct like intellectual property theft, bribery and corruption.”
In a statement, Huawei said Washington was needlessly undermining its own interests “based on selective information, innuendo and mistaken assumptions.”
“These unwarranted actions will have profound negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas across the United States,” it said.
The FCC’s 5-0 decision added the companies to a new list of entities prohibited from tapping the “Universal Service Fund.”
“Rural schools, hospitals and libraries will feel the effects,” Huawei said, adding that the FCC’s decision would result in higher prices.
Friday’s decision by the FCC follows President Donald Trump’s move in May to block American companies from doing business with Huawei, which US officials accuse of violating US sanctions on Iran.
Trump has since offered temporary reprieves for Huawei to allow service providers covering remote rural areas time to comply with the ban, US officials say.
The FCC in May also denied a request by China Mobile to operate in the US market, likewise citing national security risks.
ZTE came close to collapse last year after American companies were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with Iran and North Korea.
But in a politically charged settlement, Trump then allowed ZTE to resume imports under tough conditions.
Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder and CEO, was arrested in Canada last year and is now fighting extradition to the United States on fraud and conspiracy charges tied to US sanctions.
The battle over Huawei has landed squarely in the middle of Trump’s trade battle with Beijing.
US officials initially said the two were unrelated, as the Huawei actions were strictly law enforcement and national security matters.

Latest updates

Iraqi minister suspected of fraud in Sweden -reports
Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show
Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.