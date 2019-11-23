You are here

Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq

Iraqi security forces try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in Baghdad on Saturday. (AP)
AFP

  • Around 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since demonstrations broke out last month
BAGHDAD: One protester was shot dead in the Iraqi capital on Saturday, a medical source told AFP, as dozens more were wounded in clashes with security forces across the country.
Around 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since demonstrations first broke out on October 1 in outrage over poor services, lack of jobs and widespread government graft.
The toll is an AFP tally as authorities do not release updated or precise casualty figures.

Topics: Iraq protests

US Vice President Pence visits American troops in surprise Iraq trip

AP

  • US Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Ain Al-Asad air base in Anbar Province in western Iraq on Saturday
  • The visit is the vice president’s first to Iraq
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi official say Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says Pence arrived at the Ain Al-Asad air base in Anbar Province in western Iraq on Saturday. US troops are based in the complex.
The visit is Pence’s first to Iraq and comes nearly one year since President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to the country.
It is not immediately known whether Pence will meet with Iraqi officials during his stay.

Topics: Mike Pence Iraq

