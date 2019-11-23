Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq

BAGHDAD: One protester was shot dead in the Iraqi capital on Saturday, a medical source told AFP, as dozens more were wounded in clashes with security forces across the country.
Around 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since demonstrations first broke out on October 1 in outrage over poor services, lack of jobs and widespread government graft.
The toll is an AFP tally as authorities do not release updated or precise casualty figures.
