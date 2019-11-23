You are here

  • Abu Dhabi gets bids for world’s biggest solar plant

Abu Dhabi’s use of solar power will reduce CO2 emissions, which the plant will cut by 1.6 million metric tons a year. (AFP)
Arab News

  • The plant will be the world’s largest solar PV IPP project, providing 110,000 Emirati homes with electricity
Arab News

LONDON: Bids have been received for what is set to become the world’s biggest solar power plant project covering 20 square kilometers of desert in Abu Dhabi.

It is being built by Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a unit of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower).

The bids cover the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the 2 gigawatt project in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The plant will be the world’s largest solar PV IPP project, and provide up to 110,000 households across the UAE with electricity. 

“This year, EWEC has already delivered the world’s current largest single-site solar PV project, Noor Abu Dhabi, on time and on budget,” said EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali. “We continue to deliver on our ambitious sustainable generation program, and this new plant is integral to our strategic plan to deliver on the clean energy mix outlined by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

It will be almost double the size of EWEC’s approximately 1.2 GW ‘Noor Abu Dhabi’ solar plant, the largest operational single-project solar PV plant in the world.

Once operational, the plant will lift Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to around 3.2 GW, further reducing the emirate’s CO2 emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year, EWEC said in a statement.

As part of the tendering process issued in July 2019, an optional bid for significant battery storage was allowed.

Faisal Faeq

  • US crude inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels despite refinery runs increasing by 519,000 bpd
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices were relatively steady with Brent crude holding above $63 per barrel near an eight-week high and WTI finishing above $57 per barrel.

The physical spot market is getting tighter and strong demand for Arabian Gulf medium sour crude has reflected that trend.

So as yet, there are no signs of any weaker oil demand as had been anticipated.

Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have pointed to a swelling oil glut next year due to booming non-OPEC supplies, especially in the US.

The physical market tells a different story. The scenarios envisaged by both OPEC and the IEA are based around unrealistic outlooks that focus on lower projected oil demand as a likely consequence of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. As a result, the pair have warned about a looming supply glut which could emerge in 2020.

But again, the real physical market tightness suggests otherwise.

US crude inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels despite refinery runs increasing by 519,000 bpd. However, US crude in storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI fell 2.3 million barrels, which represents the biggest drawdown in three months, as reported by the IEA.

The US oil and gas rig count continued to fall in what was the 13th drop for the past 14 weeks. 

According to Baker Hughes, the US oil rig count is down three from last week to 671, with gas rigs unchanged at 129. US shale oil rigs also continued to drop.

The overall positive demand picture has encouraged money managers to continue to increase their net-long positions in Brent crude oil futures for the 4th consecutive week in a row. That followed nine months of decline.

Brent crude oil futures and options money managers increased their net-long positions by by 543 contracts to 311,304 in the week ending Nov. 19.

However, they cut net long positions in WTI crude oil futures and options by 19,593 contracts to 133,581, over the same period.

