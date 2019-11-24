You are here

Saudi sports chief vows to stage more motor-racing events in Kingdom

General Sports Authority chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (R) at the recent Formula E Diriyah E-Prix with president of the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal. (Supplied)
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • The lessons learned by the General Sports Authority from hosting the 2018 series have helped it to make improvements for this year’s edition, says its Chairman Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
DIRIYAH, Riyadh: Saudi sports chiefs have set themselves an annual rolling target of bringing “memorable new experiences” to racing fans in the Kingdom following the success of the weekend’s Formula E Diriyah E-Prix.

Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, told Arab News on Saturday during the second round of the electric car championship at Diriyah Circuit, that the lessons learned by the authority from hosting the 2018 series had helped it to make improvements for this year’s edition.

The Kingdom was also making another “exciting” leap by hosting the Dakar Rally in January next year, but the prince admitted that organizing the world-famous event had been a “logistical nightmare.”

He added that constant assessment of the organization of largescale events was crucial in making memorable experiences for fans.

“One thing is for sure, we had a smoother process this year, and much smoother operations. Although we had issues that normally come up with big events, I think we’ve learned so much and it was the first time we had hosted something this big last year.

“Everything grew dramatically this year, as has the GSA — now we’re doing a whole month of events, not just three days,” the prince said.

“I think the challenge is, last year we had the ‘wow factor’ because nothing like this had happened and people were amazed. But this year, we no longer had that ‘wow factor,’ so then you ask, ‘what are you going to replace it with?’ You go with a better set-up around the track and you promote it better. You make sure the fan experience – from transportation to walking in, all of these things, are smoother and that it is enjoyable. 

“I think every year we need to refine that to make sure their experience of Formula E is different to the last,” he added.

Prince Abdul Aziz noted that he was pleased with the outcome of turning the Formula E event in Saudi Arabia into a double-header weekend of racing.

“The format of Formula E is that everything happens in one day – that is something we learned from our experience last year. So, this year we wanted to give something more, so we said we would do two rounds in one weekend — and people are enjoying the atmosphere and there is more content over the weekend, which gives us value in everything we do,” he said.

The prince pointed out that bringing Formula E to the Kingdom, as well other sporting events in the coming months, was part of the wider Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.




Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was speaking at the second round of the Formula E Championship at Diriyah Circuit. (Supplied)

Formula E started everything. So, last year we had the race and the concerts, and we saw the government doing the ‘Seasons’ from March, whether it was in the Eastern Province, Jeddah or Taif – then we had the Diriyah Season. 

“Formula E marks the launch of the Diriyah Season, the first weekend in a month of big, standalone international events that we’re promoting in the Kingdom. Formula E is part of the overall plan of hosting big events and promoting sports,” Prince Abdul Aziz added.

The lessons learned from hosting two editions of Formula E has given the GSA the experience needed to bring other top-class motorsport events to the Kingdom, such as the Dakar Rally taking place in January 2020.

“Dakar is happening on Jan. 5 to 17, which I think is the biggest motorsport event you can host — it spans 12 days, it’s across the Kingdom and is almost 9,500 kilometers long with 351 participants from all over the world. 

“We’re very excited for it, but it’s a logistical nightmare. I thought that we learned a lot last year from doing Formula E — preparing even the marshals and getting our expertise up. Dakar was just another leap, and we’ve signed for 10 years with Dakar,” he said.

Carlo Boutagy, CEO of CBX, the firm responsible for constructing the Diriyah Circuit and promoter of the E-Prix, said viewing figures for the Riyadh race had grown this year.

“Last year, 38 million viewers worldwide were watching this race specifically, and Formula E grows every year, season after season. I think we are expecting 45 million per race (this year), so with a two-day race, about 90 million viewers.”

Topics: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia motor federation Diriyah

Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham

Updated 23 November 2019
AFP

  • Mourinho got his Spurs career underway with a win after replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday
  • Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored the goals
LONDON: Jose Mourinho delivered Tottenham’s first away win in the Premier League since January in his first game in charge with a 3-2 victory at West Ham that catapulted Spurs up to sixth.
Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored the goals as Mourinho made an instant impact after replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.
“It was very, very important. Eleven months without music in the away dressing room, without a smile, without happiness and they did it,” said Mourinho on ending Tottenham’s drought on the road.
The Portuguese had spent 11 months out of the game since being sacked by Manchester United last December, but was delighted to be back on the touchline after a brief stint as a television pundit.
“That’s where I belong, that is my natural habitat,” said Mourinho. “I just love it. When things go in your direction, winning is the best feeling.”
A much-needed three points will help endear Mourinho to a skeptical Spurs support who were sad to see Pochettino’s five-and-a-half year spell in charge of the club end just six months after leading the club to a first ever Champions League final.
Mourinho named a front four of Dele Alli with Son, Moura and Kane which could have produced a far more comprehensive scoreline.
“If somebody didn’t watch the game and just knows the result, they will think it was very, very difficult for us to win,” said Mourinho.
“But I think the feeling was we were closer to the 4-0 than West Ham to the 3-1, but this is the Premier League.
“Their first goal changed things a little bit. I think also my players paid the price of a very, very difficult week.”
Kane had smashed the ball past beleaguered West Ham goalkeeper Roberto after just three minutes from Alli’s pass but was denied by the offside flag.
Roberto could have done better when Tottenham did open the scoring nine minutes before half-time when another through ball from Alli found Son, whose shot had too much power for the hapless ‘keeper.
However, the Spaniard was blameless for Spurs’ second seven minutes later when a lovely flick from Alli sent Son racing down the left and his inch-perfect cross was met by Moura at the back post.

The same two players should have combined for the visitors’ third just two minutes into the second half when Son sent Moura clean through on goal, but the Brazilian dragged his shot wide to the despair of Mourinho, who sank to his knees on the touchline.
Tottenham’s celebrations were only put on hold for another two minutes as Serge Aurier’s cross picked out Kane to head home and become the third highest goalscorer in Spurs’ history with 175.
The introduction of Michail Antonio at half-time offered West Ham far more going forward and he pulled a goal back for the hosts 17 minutes from time.
Angelo Ogbonna then scored West Ham’s second six minutes into stoppage time but it was too little, too late as the Hammers’ winless run stretched to eight games.
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini now waits to see if he faces a similar fate to Pochettino.
The Hammers were expected to challenge for European qualification in the Chilean’s second season but instead are 16th and in danger of falling even closer toward the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.
“Both of us (the players and the manager) have the responsibility to play well, to win games,” said Pellegrini.
“Of course these are not the results we expected, especially losing so many points here at home.”

Topics: Jose Mourinho Tottenham Spurs West Ham Mauricio Pochettino

