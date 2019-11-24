You are here

Hong Kong voters throng to vote early, avoid anticipated clashes

A record 1,104 candidates are vying for 452 seats and a record 4.1 million Hong Kong people have enrolled to vote. (AP)
Reuters

Reuters

HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday for district polls seen as a key barometer of support for the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has grappled with nearly six months of often violent protests.
Voter turnout in the first three hours was nearly three times that for the previous election four years ago, government data showed, amid concerns voting could be halted if violence erupts later in the day.
Reuters witnesses said there was only a small police presence as voting began at 7:30 a.m. (2330 GMT), in contrast to reports that riot police planned to guard all polling stations and almost the entire force of 31,000 would be on duty.
“Some people are afraid the elections will be stopped by unpredictable reasons — maybe some protests,” said Kevin Lai, a 45-year-old IT worker, adding that he had come early to vote for fear of any disruptions later.
Behind him, hundreds of voters queued around a block in the neighborhood of housing estates surrounding the Wong Tai Sin government primary school.
A record 1,104 candidates are vying for 452 seats and a record 4.1 million Hong Kong people have enrolled to vote for district councilors who control some spending and decide neighborhood issues, from recycling to transport and public health.
If the pro-democracy campaigners gain control, they could secure six seats on Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, or parliament, and 117 seats on the 1,200-member panel that selects its chief executive.
Beijing-backed Lam cast her ballot in front of television cameras and pledged that her government, widely seen as out of touch with the population, would listen “more intensively” to the views of district council members.
She also expressed hope that a rare lull in violence over the past few days would persist.
“I hope this kind of stability and calm is not only for today’s election, but to show that everyone does not want Hong Kong to fall into a chaotic situation again, hoping to get out of this dilemma, and let us have a fresh start,” Lam said.
Nearly six months of often violent anti-government protests have rocked the Asian financial hub, at times forcing the closure of government, businesses and schools in its deepest political crisis in decades.
The protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but rapidly evolved into calls for full democracy.
The unrest now poses the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
A stand-off at Polytechnic University entered its seventh day on Sunday, with the campus surrounded by police as some protesters hid out on the sprawling grounds roamed by first aid workers.
Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to excessive use of force by police.
China says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula granting Hong Kong autonomy. The city’s police deny accusations of brutality and say they have shown restraint.
Brutal attacks on election candidates have thrust Hong Kong’s lowest-tier government onto the international stage as the government struggles to tame the protests.
By 8:00 a.m., a queue of more than 200 people snaked around a city block at polling station at the Buddhist Wing Yan School in Yuen Long, a rural district near the Chinese border.
Bank dealing manager Wong, 32, joined its tail, saying he did not care about waiting to vote.
“I’m so proud to see so many people out here so early,” he added. “I hate the government so much. July 21 is four months ago, but there is so much anger here.”
He was referring to an attack by suspected triad gangsters on anti-government protesters and commuters at the nearby Yuen Long railway station.
Riot police, who have faced a barrage of verbal abuse on the streets of Yuen Long and across Hong Kong in recent months, had a small presence near polling stations on Sunday, but voters ignored them as they walked past queues in small groups.
Some of the seats that were once uncontested, and dominated by pro-Beijing candidates, are now being fought by young pro-democracy activists.
However, authorities barred one of the most prominent, Joshua Wong, from running. On Sunday, he urged people to vote to show “our discontent with Beijing.”
Pro-democracy district councilor Andrew Chiu, who had part of his ear bitten off in an attack at a shopping mall this month, was spotted entering a polling station in his district on Hong Kong island.

China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster

AP

AP

PERTH, Australia (AP) — China refuted the explosive claims of a self-confessed spy seeking asylum in Australia, saying Sunday he is a convicted fraudster wanted by Shanghai police.
The Nine Network newspapers reported that Chinese defector Wang “William” Liqiang has given Australia’s counterespionage agency inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts its interference operations abroad and revealed the identities of China’s senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong.
Wang claimed he was involved in the kidnapping in 2015 of one of five Hong Kong booksellers suspected of selling dissident materials. The incident has been a reference point for protesters during the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.
He said he currently was living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa and had requested political asylum.
The Chinese Embassy on Sunday hit back at Wang and referenced a statement from Shanghai police, which said Wang was sentenced in Fujian province in October 2016 to one year and three months in prison for fraud with a suspended sentence of 1 ½ year.
It said he was wanted in relation to a fraud case from earlier this year.
“On April 19, 2019, the Shanghai police opened an investigation into Wang who allegedly cheated 4.6 million yuan from a person surnamed Shu through a fake investment project involving car import in February,” the statement said.
The embassy said Wang left for Hong Kong on April 10 carrying a fake Chinese passport and a fake Hong Kong permanent resident ID.
It said the Shanghai police were investigating the matter.
Wang would be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow his cover. He told Nine Network he faced detention and possible execution if he returned to China.
Wang claimed he was part of a Hong Kong-based investment firm that was a front for the Chinese government to conduct political and economic espionage in Hong Kong, including infiltrating universities and directing harassment and cyberattacks against dissidents.
Using a South Korean passport, Wang said he meddled in Taiwan’s 2018 municipal elections and claimed there were plans to disrupt the democratic self-ruled island’s presidential election in January.
Resource-rich Australia relies on China for one-third of its export earnings, but relations have been frosty for some time.
The Australian government has been trying to neutralize China’s influence by banning foreign political donations and all covert foreign interference in domestic politics.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters Saturday that Wang’s claims were “very disturbing.”
“The matter is now in the hands of the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” he said. “The government makes no apologies for the strong measures that we’ve taken to ensure that we have foreign interference laws in place.
He added, “We will always stand up for our national interest whether it’s on matters of foreign policy, foreign investments or other related issues.”
Former ASIO boss Duncan Lewis warned Friday that the Chinese government was seeking a “takeover” of Australia’s political system.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed such concerns, saying that national intelligence agencies were on top of any threats.
Last week, Liberal Party members Sen. James Paterson and Rep. Andrew Hastie said they had been barred entry to China for a study trip because of their criticism of the Chinese government.
Hastie told Nine Network on Sunday that Wang should be protected by the Australian government. “I'm of the view that anyone who's willing to assist us in defending our sovereignty deserves our protection,” he said.

