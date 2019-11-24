Mexicans hit streets to demand end to violence against women

You are here

MarÃ­a Carreno, right, weeps during a remembrance ceremony in honor of her sister Briseida Carreno, who was killed a year ago, in Ecatepec, a suburb of Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP)
  • On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female
  • Mexico City’s mayor issued a gender alert this week for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico’s 31 federal entities now have declared emergencies over feminicides
ECATEPEC, Mexico: Four women walked barefoot Saturday on hot asphalt, clothed in shreds of organza in pastel shades of pink and yellow, the favorite colors of one of the many women murdered in Mexico.

They performed a ceremony in honor of Briseida Carreño, a young woman who was killed a year ago in Ecatepec, a gritty suburb of Mexico City that has seen a large number of gender-related killings of women known as feminicides.

On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female. The threat of violence is compounded by impunity for most perpetrators: fewer than one in 10 murders are solved in Mexico.

“There’s so much violence here, we could do a performance like this every day,” said Manuel Amador, coordinator of the Network to Denounce Feminicides in the State of Mexico, where Ecatepec is located.

Frustrated by the statistics, and by the impotence of authorities, Amador has organized more than 60 processions for victims in the state of Mexico over the past eight years. The idea is to bring a face to the horrific numbers, and to call neighbors to action.

Mexico City’s mayor issued a gender alert this week for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico’s 31 federal entities now have declared emergencies over feminicides. That declaration was largely in response to recent, rowdy protests in the capital following allegations of rapes by city police.

While protesters defaced the city’s main monument, the Angel of Independence, at one outpouring of anger, more subdued demonstrations such as knit-ins and walks led by victims’ families have become near-weekly events.

Activists are planning multiple demonstrations to mark Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

On Saturday, women strung flowers into wreaths for necklaces and shredded organza in preparation for the procession in memory of Briseida Carreño. The flowers stood for hope and healing, while the shredded fabric represented the tattered lives of victims and their families. Around the arms of the performers, Amador tied strings of blackened rope to represent the bondage of women oppressed by misogyny.

Several participants in the processions through Ecatepec have been victims of violence themselves or have lost loved-ones.

Performer Diana Ceballos’ 14-year-old cousin was raped and stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend of the teenager’s mother. He confessed via text message to the mother immediately after the 2014 murder. Even so, it took three years to clinch a jail sentence against the perpetrator. He brought throngs of supporters to court hearings, and flashed snarky, intimidating smiles at the victim’s family.

“It’s surprising how justice can’t be named,” reflected Ceballos. Ceballos realized the importance of speaking out for victims and became an advocate.
For nearly an hour, the procession wound past houses interspersed with taco stands, butcher shops and beauty parlors — demanding justice for felled women like Briseida.

The procession halted at the end of the street that Briseida once lived on. There, Ceballos and three other women twirled to melancholy violin music before casting off the ropes and shreds of fabric. “I’m Briseida, and I’m here to demand justice!” they shouted in unison.

Ceballos presented Briseida’s mother with a bouquet of red roses and said: “Mom, you did well.” The mother’s chin quivered as she fought back tears. Soon, two more mothers of murder victims had wrapped their arms around her, and the women cried together as brass instruments struck up banda tunes.

Briseida’s mother cast her eyes toward a blue sky and said: “Wherever you are, daughter, I love you.”

The experience was cathartic, said older sister María José Carreño, who feels like she wasn’t able to grieve in the chaos after the murder.

It fell on María José to identify the body, which she was able to do because of a tattoo on an upper arm. Briseida’s body had been charred and dumped on the street.

Briseida Carreño was last seen alive at a cousin’s party in the company of her boyfriend of three months.

Initially the boyfriend said and did all the right things. He was polite and talked about moving in together, along with Briseida’s two children. But Briseida’s sisters soon noticed that her vibrant spirit was being stamped out.

She began to dress more conservatively, almost like a grandmother, abandoning a flirty style of bare shoulders and fitted clothes. The boyfriend was very jealous, they say, constantly checking on her and insisting that Briseida only leave the house with him. The couple seemed to argue constantly.

The family is convinced the boyfriend killed Briseida. He’s currently in prison, awaiting trial.

“She went out like anyone else who wants to have fun with the person who supposedly loved her. But we didn’t imagine that he was going to be the one to cut her life short,” said María José. “She fell in love with the wrong person.”

HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday for district polls seen as a key barometer of support for the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has grappled with nearly six months of often violent protests.
Voter turnout in the first three hours was nearly three times that for the previous election four years ago, government data showed, amid concerns voting could be halted if violence erupts later in the day.
Reuters witnesses said there was only a small police presence as voting began at 7:30 a.m. (2330 GMT), in contrast to reports that riot police planned to guard all polling stations and almost the entire force of 31,000 would be on duty.
“Some people are afraid the elections will be stopped by unpredictable reasons — maybe some protests,” said Kevin Lai, a 45-year-old IT worker, adding that he had come early to vote for fear of any disruptions later.
Behind him, hundreds of voters queued around a block in the neighborhood of housing estates surrounding the Wong Tai Sin government primary school.
A record 1,104 candidates are vying for 452 seats and a record 4.1 million Hong Kong people have enrolled to vote for district councilors who control some spending and decide neighborhood issues, from recycling to transport and public health.
If the pro-democracy campaigners gain control, they could secure six seats on Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, or parliament, and 117 seats on the 1,200-member panel that selects its chief executive.
Beijing-backed Lam cast her ballot in front of television cameras and pledged that her government, widely seen as out of touch with the population, would listen “more intensively” to the views of district council members.
She also expressed hope that a rare lull in violence over the past few days would persist.
“I hope this kind of stability and calm is not only for today’s election, but to show that everyone does not want Hong Kong to fall into a chaotic situation again, hoping to get out of this dilemma, and let us have a fresh start,” Lam said.
Nearly six months of often violent anti-government protests have rocked the Asian financial hub, at times forcing the closure of government, businesses and schools in its deepest political crisis in decades.
The protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but rapidly evolved into calls for full democracy.
The unrest now poses the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
A stand-off at Polytechnic University entered its seventh day on Sunday, with the campus surrounded by police as some protesters hid out on the sprawling grounds roamed by first aid workers.
Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to excessive use of force by police.
China says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula granting Hong Kong autonomy. The city’s police deny accusations of brutality and say they have shown restraint.
Brutal attacks on election candidates have thrust Hong Kong’s lowest-tier government onto the international stage as the government struggles to tame the protests.
By 8:00 a.m., a queue of more than 200 people snaked around a city block at polling station at the Buddhist Wing Yan School in Yuen Long, a rural district near the Chinese border.
Bank dealing manager Wong, 32, joined its tail, saying he did not care about waiting to vote.
“I’m so proud to see so many people out here so early,” he added. “I hate the government so much. July 21 is four months ago, but there is so much anger here.”
He was referring to an attack by suspected triad gangsters on anti-government protesters and commuters at the nearby Yuen Long railway station.
Riot police, who have faced a barrage of verbal abuse on the streets of Yuen Long and across Hong Kong in recent months, had a small presence near polling stations on Sunday, but voters ignored them as they walked past queues in small groups.
Some of the seats that were once uncontested, and dominated by pro-Beijing candidates, are now being fought by young pro-democracy activists.
However, authorities barred one of the most prominent, Joshua Wong, from running. On Sunday, he urged people to vote to show “our discontent with Beijing.”
Pro-democracy district councilor Andrew Chiu, who had part of his ear bitten off in an attack at a shopping mall this month, was spotted entering a polling station in his district on Hong Kong island.

