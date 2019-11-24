You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine

Pope Francis in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine

Pope Francis meets the faithful at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Nagasaki. (AP)
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
AP

Pope Francis in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine

  • Pope Francis blasted the demise of arms control treaties while visiting Nagasaki
  • He lamented the ‘climate of distrust’ that is eating away at non-proliferation efforts and the arms control framework
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
AP

NAGASAKI, Japan: Pope Francis demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence, saying Sunday the stockpiling of nuclear arms decreases security, wastes money and threatens humanity.
Francis blasted the demise of arms control treaties while visiting Nagasaki, the site of the second of the two 1945 US atomic bombings on Japan.
After laying a wreath of flowers and praying at the foot of the memorial to the victims, Francis said the place stands as a stark reminder “of the pain and horror that we human beings are capable of inflicting upon one another.”
“Convinced as I am that a world without nuclear weapons is possible and necessary, I ask political leaders not to forget that these weapons cannot protect us from current threats to national and international security,” he said.
The mood was somber and silent, darkened by the downpour that drenched the terraced fields and rice paddies of Nagasaki and the thousands of Japanese who came out in plastic raincoats to witness the second pope to pay his respects to victims of the bomb.
Francis visited Nagasaki — and later Hiroshima — at the start of a three-day trip to Japan aimed at emphasizing his call for a global ban on atomic weapons. Nagasaki was the perfect place to begin his visit, the birthplace of Christianity in Japan and ground zero of the bomb.
The Holy See was among the first countries to sign and ratify the new UN nuclear prohibition treaty, and Francis himself has gone further than any pope before him in saying not only the use, but the mere possession of atomic weapons is “to be condemned.”
While Francis didn’t repeat his 2017 condemnation Sunday, he made a similar point.
“One of the deepest longings of the human heart is for security, peace and stability,” he said. “The possession of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction is not the answer to this desire; indeed they seem always to thwart it.”
The first US atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people. The second one dropped three days later on Nagasaki and killed another 74,000 by the end of the same year. Many of the survivors have suffered the lasting impact of radiation and developed various forms of cancer.
Under the 1957 government law designed to support A-bomb survivors, or “hibakusha,” more than 370,000 people were recognized as eligible for various types of government support, including medical and welfare assistance, depending on how far they were from ground zero.
“In a world where millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions, the money that is squandered and the fortunes made through the manufacture, upgrading, maintenance and sale of ever more destructive weapons, are an affront crying out to heaven,” Francis said.
He lamented the “climate of distrust” that is eating away at non-proliferation efforts and the arms control framework, a reference to a series of violated treaties and the demise this year of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, a landmark Cold War-era arms control agreement. The US formally withdrew from the treaty in August, after accusing Moscow of developing a Russian missile system prohibited under it.
Gerald Powers, director of the Catholic Peacebuilding Network at the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute, said Francis didn’t break any new ground on the morality of deterrence in his Sunday remarks, after he shifted the church’s position in 2017.
“Instead, the pope reinforces the church’s long-standing efforts to delegitimize the nuclear status quo and convince the world that nuclear disarmament is not only a moral imperative but should be a policy goal,” he said in an email.
Starting 1982, St. John Paul II had held that nuclear deterrence could be morally acceptable in the interim “so long as it is used as a step toward mutual, verifiable nuclear disarmament.” But the Holy See has come to realize in recent years that the policy was becoming a permanent condition, and not leading to disarmament. By condemning nuclear deterrence, Francis pleased liberals and agitated conservatives, perhaps informing his more nuanced remarks Sunday.
Francis’ visit to Nagasaki also gave him the chance to honor Christian missionaries and martyrs centuries after St. Francis Xavier first brought Christianity to the archipelago in 1549.
He laid a second wreath of flowers at the memorial of 26 Nagasaki Martyrs, who were crucified in 1597 at the start of the two-century wave of anti-Christian persecution by Japanese rulers.
The example of the missionaries and martyrs, and the Hidden Christians who kept their faith alive underground for generations, helped inspire a young priest named Jorge Mario Bergolio to be a missionary in Japan.
“May we never forget their heroic sacrifice!” Francis said in remarks at the memorial.

Record numbers vote in Hong Kong amid angry calls for democracy

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Record numbers vote in Hong Kong amid angry calls for democracy

  • Voter turnout in the first three hours was nearly three times that for the previous election four years ago
  • A record 1,104 candidates are vying for 452 seats and a record 4.1 million Hong Kong people have enrolled to vote
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Record numbers of Hong Kong people voted on Sunday in district elections viewed as a barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, a turnout apparently triggered by six months of often violent pro-democracy protests.

Brutal attacks on election candidates in recent weeks have thrust the lowest tier of government in the Chinese-ruled city into the world spotlight as Lam struggles to quash angry demands for universal suffrage.

Government data showed more than 1.9 million people had voted by 3.30 p.m., or a turnout rate of 47 percent, with seven hours left until polling stations closed, surpassing the 1.47 million who voted in the last district elections four years ago. Police presence was thin.

First results should start trickling in before midnight.

Ming Lee, 26, who works in event production, said she hoped the higher turnout would benefit the pro-democracy camp that is battling some seats that were once uncontested and dominated by pro-Beijing candidates.

“I hope this vote can counter the voice of the pro-establishment, so as to bring in more voices from the democrats,” she said. “The social problems encouraged people to vote and to focus on political issues.”

The voter numbers showed people’s determination, said Tsz, 30, who works in the service industry.

“The high turnout rate ... definitely reflects Hong Kong people’s hope for genuine universal suffrage,” he said.

Jimmy Sham, a candidate for the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized some of the mass anti-government rallies of recent months, was beaten by men with hammers in October.

“We can see Hongkongers are longing for a chance to express their stand,” he said. “We don’t know yet, at the end of the day, if the democrats can win a majority. But I hope our Hong Kong citizens can vote for the future of Hong Kong.”

Beijing-backed Lam cast her ballot in front of television cameras and pledged that her government, widely seen as out of touch, would listen “more intensively” to the views of district councils.

“I hope this kind of stability and calm is not only for today’s election, but to show that everyone does not want Hong Kong to fall into a chaotic situation again,” Lam said.

The anti-China protests have at times forced the closure of government, businesses and schools in the city’s worst political crisis in decades, as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon in response to petrol bombs, rocks and occasionally bows and arrows.

A record 1,104 candidates were vying for 452 seats and a record 4.1 million people have enrolled to vote for district councilors who control some spending and decide issues such as recycling and public health.

If the pro-democracy campaigners gain control, they could secure six seats on Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, or parliament, and 117 seats on the 1,200-member panel that selects its chief executive.

Restaurant manager Jeremy Chan saw the elections in the Asian financial hub as offering Beijing supporters a chance to share their opinions.

“They believe they are fighting for democracy, fighting for Hong Kong, but the rioters only listen to what they want to hear,” said the 55-year-old, citing vandalism of businesses seen as pro-Beijing. “Freedom of speech is lost.”

The protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but rapidly evolved into calls for full democracy, posing the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Sunday was the seventh day of a stand-off at Polytechnic University, its campus surrounded by police as some protesters hid out on the sprawling grounds.

“The district council election is almost like a referendum on recent months of social activity,” said a protester clad in a red university tracksuit, his face covered by a red mask, unable to escape without being caught.

“... My personal liberty to vote has been violated,” he added.

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to perceived police brutality.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula for the autonomy of Hong Kong. Police say they have shown restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections
World
Diehards hold out at Hong Kong campus as foreign pressure grows

Latest updates

Record numbers vote in Hong Kong amid angry calls for democracy
Pope Francis in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine
Meet Ghaliah Amin, Saudi Arabia’s very own curvy model
Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch
Saudi Arabia and Japan drill deep in bid to predict earthquakes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.