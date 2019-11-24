You are here

  • Home
  • Continuing its leading role in 5G Zain KSA to Roll-out Region’s First 5G Roaming Service

Continuing its leading role in 5G Zain KSA to Roll-out Region’s First 5G Roaming Service

CEO of Zain KSA, Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither. (Supplied)
Updated 24 November 2019
Arab News

Continuing its leading role in 5G Zain KSA to Roll-out Region’s First 5G Roaming Service

Updated 24 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: In a one-of-a-kind initiative Zain KSA has launched the first 5G international roaming service for its customers roaming in Kuwait using Zain Kuwait’s network. This impressive milestone marks the beginning of the data roaming services using 5G in the region with plans to include several other countries in the future. This initiative stems from Zain KSA’s expansion strategy and commitment to meet its customers’ needs and provide them with top services while roaming in Kuwait where international roaming download speed reaches 500 Mbps.

Commenting on the initiative, Zain KSA CEO Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Deghaither confirmed that this pioneering move is part of Zain’s strategy to invest in innovative services and technologies and is aimed directly at keeping up with emerging trends in the global telecommunications industry. He emphasized Zain KSA’s readiness to pursue its leading role in the ICT sector in the Kingdom and the region which will assist in developing and transforming the Kingdom’s capabilities towards a smarter digital society in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, all while accelerating customers access to regular services in various fields and creating simpler and more efficient business environments.

Al Deghaither added that Zain KSA has rolled out the largest telecommunication network of the latest generation (5G) in the region emphasizing that Zain KSA is continuously enhancing its services and enabling its customers to benefit from the innovative offerings that guarantee their satisfaction.

The 5G services offer three basic high speed connectivity features. It offers its customers speed that is 10 times faster than those on 4G networks.  Additionally, the 5G services provide an extremely Low latency that will create a unique user experience. The third feature is capacity, where the higher capacity of the 5G network will enable more devices to connect to one telecom tower simultaneously without interfering with the user experience.

Zain KSA is committed to enhancing the Kingdom’s leading position as one of the most invested countries in developing digital services in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, where its first 5G network coverage is the largest in the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Zain KSA’s 5G roaming service is now available within the existing data roaming packages without any additional fees.

Topics: Zain 5G

Related

Corporate News
Zain KSA, Detasad to develop cloud services in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Zain shares rise on tower sale

SGP trains next-gen Saudi port managers

Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

SGP trains next-gen Saudi port managers

Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

The Saudi Global Ports (SGP) recently held a seven-day workshop for its staff and representatives from Saudi Port Authority (MAWANI).

The session was hosted in Singapore by PSA International’s training center in October.

Since its incorporation in 2015, SGP has been co-sponsoring annual workshops for SGP officials and MAWANI representatives.

The latest workshop was tailored toward middle-level management personnel who are looking to hone their knowledge in areas such as vessel, yard, container freight station and container depot planning. 

The workshop content and materials are the result of PSA International’s accumulated global exposure and knowledge, and aims to provide best-in-class training and knowhow in container related operations. For this year’s workshop, SGP sent four female operations officers from the operations department, while MAWANI’s delegation consisted of five female Saudi nationals. 

Edward Tah, CEO of SGP, said: “SGP is committed to working alongside and supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s logistics toward achieving Vision 2030. Through programs like this, we can upgrade the knowledge of our staff and enhance the partnership between MAWANI and SGP so as to provide better service to customers calling at Dammam.” 

Reem Alharbi, operations officer at SGP, said: “A key takeaway is the use of data analytics to better forecast the peaks and lulls of the terminal, and how to optimize resources within the terminal to improve productivity and cost savings without compromising performance.”

SGP operates the second container terminal at King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Since the start of operations in 2015, SGP has recorded year-on-year volume growth and raised the benchmark performance for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. SGP believes in the development of local capabilities. To date, it has employed and trained over 300 Saudi nationals, upgrading their skills to enhance the Kingdom’s logistic industry. 

SGP is located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia at Dammam’s King Abdul Aziz Port. It is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major provincial cities in the eastern and central provinces of Saudi Arabia. Dammam is the closest gateway port to the country’s economic center and capital city, Riyadh, and is linked by an existing railway network and excellent highways. It is also the largest Gulf port in Saudi Arabia.

PSA is a leading global port group and a trusted partner to cargo stakeholders around the world. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s portfolio comprises a network of more than 50 coastal, rail and inland terminals in 19 countries.

Latest updates

Anthony Joshua arrives in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘iconic evening of boxing’ in Clash on the Dunes
Saudi Aramco won’t breach maximum weight for firms in Saudi index — Argaam
US citizen jailed in Lebanon as country deals with crisis
UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters
Israeli PM’s party support is key to his political survival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.