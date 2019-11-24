Continuing its leading role in 5G Zain KSA to Roll-out Region’s First 5G Roaming Service

RIYADH: In a one-of-a-kind initiative Zain KSA has launched the first 5G international roaming service for its customers roaming in Kuwait using Zain Kuwait’s network. This impressive milestone marks the beginning of the data roaming services using 5G in the region with plans to include several other countries in the future. This initiative stems from Zain KSA’s expansion strategy and commitment to meet its customers’ needs and provide them with top services while roaming in Kuwait where international roaming download speed reaches 500 Mbps.

Commenting on the initiative, Zain KSA CEO Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Deghaither confirmed that this pioneering move is part of Zain’s strategy to invest in innovative services and technologies and is aimed directly at keeping up with emerging trends in the global telecommunications industry. He emphasized Zain KSA’s readiness to pursue its leading role in the ICT sector in the Kingdom and the region which will assist in developing and transforming the Kingdom’s capabilities towards a smarter digital society in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, all while accelerating customers access to regular services in various fields and creating simpler and more efficient business environments.

Al Deghaither added that Zain KSA has rolled out the largest telecommunication network of the latest generation (5G) in the region emphasizing that Zain KSA is continuously enhancing its services and enabling its customers to benefit from the innovative offerings that guarantee their satisfaction.

The 5G services offer three basic high speed connectivity features. It offers its customers speed that is 10 times faster than those on 4G networks. Additionally, the 5G services provide an extremely Low latency that will create a unique user experience. The third feature is capacity, where the higher capacity of the 5G network will enable more devices to connect to one telecom tower simultaneously without interfering with the user experience.

Zain KSA is committed to enhancing the Kingdom’s leading position as one of the most invested countries in developing digital services in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, where its first 5G network coverage is the largest in the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Zain KSA’s 5G roaming service is now available within the existing data roaming packages without any additional fees.