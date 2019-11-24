You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Door is open’ to foreign investors in Aramco IPO – NCB Capital

‘Door is open’ to foreign investors in Aramco IPO – NCB Capital

Saudi Arabia put a value of up to $1.71 trillion on energy giant Aramco. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

‘Door is open’ to foreign investors in Aramco IPO – NCB Capital

  • Official figures from Tadawul show that foreign ownership of shares in Saudi Arabia almost doubled in the year to the end of October
  • Samba Financial Group, said recently that demand for the offer was ‘unprecedented’
Updated 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: One of the most senior bankers working on the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco told Arab News that the decision to go ahead without international marketing was a rational one in light of unusually strong regional demand for the share sale.

Sultan Moussa, vice president of investment at NCB Capital, said: “It was not an irrational decision. Good sentiments and reasoning came before they made the decision. They did their homework very well before they reached that decision. Given the expressed valuation range reached and the expected demand, it was enough for them to go ahead without international marketing.”

Moussa was speaking in light of criticism from some western bankers of the decision to call off “roadshows” to foreign financial centers like New York and London and concentrate on domestic and regional demand for the record-breaking Aramco IPO.

“The advisers and the banks usually do pre-marketing after the intention to float and the prospectus, before book-building begins. So global investors already have clear visibility on the level of domestic demand. You cannot imagine them taking an irrational decision to halt international marketing when they have that information,” he added.

The NCB Capital executive insisted that foreign investors could still take part in the IPO via the Tadawul’s existing rules for non-Saudi institutions, which have been eased for the IPO. “The door is open for anyone to invest in the IPO,” Moussa said.

“International investors are still allowed to go via the route for qualified financial institutions and they are invited, indeed they are welcome to come into the IPO. If international investors believe in the financials and the fundamentals they do not need to be marketed to further,” he added.

Official figures from Tadawul show that foreign ownership of shares in Saudi Arabia almost doubled in the year to the end of October, now comprising 9.04 per cent of the total.

Another of the Saudi banks working on the IPO, Samba Financial Group, said recently that demand for the offer was “unprecedented” and that the value of orders was touching $20bn, against a top-end target of $25.6bn, with 10 days to go until the offer closes.

Moussa declined to comment on the level of take up. “The local banks are individually responsible for the book and you cannot say where it is in aggregate at the moment,” he said.

Aramco is selling three billion shares in the IPO at around $8.74 per share, making it the biggest share offering in history.

Topics: Aramco IPO Aramco

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Wamda chief sees Aramco dividend for Saudi economy

Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch

Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

Tesla cybertruck orders near 150,000 just days after chaotic launch

  • The demand comes despite the product receiving ‘no advertising & no paid endorsement’
  • Its space-age design is unlikely to challenge top-selling models by Ford and other conventional car companies
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Tesla’s new electric pickup truck has secured almost 150,000 orders, the company’s chief executive Elon Musk boasted on Twitter, just two days after its big reveal went embarrassingly wrong.
The billionaire Tesla co-founder floundered on stage in California on Thursday when the vehicle’s armored glass windows cracked in a demonstration intended to prove their indestructible design.
But on Saturday Musk tweeted that Tesla had already received 146,000 orders from prospective owners.
“146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor,” he wrote.
The demand comes despite the product receiving “no advertising & no paid endorsement.”
The industrial-looking Cybertruck is covered in the same steel alloy Musk plans to use for his SpaceX Starship rocket and will be able to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in about three seconds, the Tesla chief executive claimed in his presentation.
He said the entry-level model will have a starting price of $39,900 and a 400-kilometer range, while a deluxe option will be able to travel twice the distance and will sell for $69,900.
No date has been given for its release, but analysts said it would not be ready before the end of 2021 at the earliest.
Its space-age design is unlikely to challenge top-selling models by Ford and other conventional car companies, analysts warn.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk Cybertruck electric vehicles

Related

Business & Economy
Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions
World
Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin

Latest updates

Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container
Order Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after indictment, watchdog asks Israel’s top court
Libyan force imposes ‘no-fly zone’ amid fight for Tripoli
‘Door is open’ to foreign investors in Aramco IPO – NCB Capital
Iran vows to punish ‘mercenaries’ behind street violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.