Order Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after indictment, watchdog asks Israel’s top court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and said he will stay in office and defend himself. (AFP)
Updated 24 November 2019
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A watchdog group asked Israel’s top court on Sunday to order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after his indictment on corruption charges, adding to pressure he is facing from within his ruling party.
Netanyahu, a four-term conservative leader, has denied the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and said he will stay in office and defend himself.
His indictment on Thursday came amid unprecedented political disarray in Israel, after elections in April and September in which neither Netanyahu nor his main challenger, centrist Benny Gantz, secured a governing majority in parliament.
In its petition to the Supreme Court, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said the first-ever criminal charges against a sitting Israeli prime minister constituted “the crossing of a red line and a grave blow to public trust in ruling institutions.”
The court should force Netanyahu to resign or temporarily recuse himself from prime ministerial duties, the movement said. It was not immediately clear when the court might rule on the petition.
Gantz’s mandate to form a government — after an unsuccessful attempt by Netanyahu to do so — expired on Wednesday. The next day, Israel’s president declared a three-week period in which lawmakers can nominate one of their own to try to put together a ruling coalition.
Should that fail, a new election — Israel’s third in a year — will be triggered.
Netanyahu’s hope of securing that parliamentary nomination was challenged by Gideon Saar, a rival within his Likud party.
Saar said on Saturday Netanyahu would not able to win a third election and called on Likud to hold a leadership ballot.
“There is only one way in which we can save the country, extricate it from the crisis and ensure the Likud’s continued rule — and that is if we go to snap primaries today, within these 21 days,” Saar told Israel’s Channel 12 television. Saar has previously said he would consider running for the top Likud slot.
While voicing appreciation for Netanyahu’s record-long term and noting he was innocent until proven otherwise, Saar criticized the premier’s attempts to cast his criminal prosecution as a “coup attempt” involving police, prosecutors and the media.
“Not only is it wrong to say that, it’s also irresponsible to say that. It’s completely out of touch,” Saar said.
The Likud party spokesman dismissed the challenge.
“It is sad to see that while Prime Minister Netanyahu keeps Israel safe on all fronts and works to preserve Likud rule, Gideon Saar, as is his wont, is displaying zero loyalty and maximum subversion,” the spokesman said.
Opening the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu made no mention of the political crisis or his legal woes, speaking about Israeli security issues.

US citizen jailed in Lebanon as country deals with crisis

Updated 24 November 2019
AP

CONCORD: In September, Amer Fakhoury closed his New Hampshire restaurant to take his first vacation in years to visit family in his native Lebanon — a country he hadn’t been to for nearly two decades.
He hasn’t returned to the United States. Soon after his arrival in Lebanon, the 57-year-old American citizen was detained by authorities and remains jailed there. Doctors report that he is in poor health and that his condition is life-threatening, his family said.
No charges have been filed against Fakhoury. His lawyer, Celine Atallah, said it remains unclear why he’s being held. Fakhoury, however, was once a member of the former Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army. He also worked at a former prison described by human rights groups as a center for torture.
His family insists he had no direct contact with prisoners and never abused anyone, and there was never an abuse allegation against him.
They feel he’s being used as some sort of pawn in a country that has endured weeks of anti-government protests that led to the prime minister’s resignation last month. Banks, businesses, schools and roads closed for some time.
The protesters have been demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by politicians that have ruled the country for three decades. The leadership has been ignoring demands by the protesters to leave and continues to cling to power.
Fakhoury’s family and Atallah accuse authorities of torturing him. In early visits, Atallah and Fakhoury’s wife, Michelle, saw scratches on his face and marks on his neck. He also appeared to have lost a lot of weight.
His family said this week that his health has gotten much worse; doctors told them his condition is grave and life-threatening, including a bad infection, a bleeding disorder and other problems. A court session that was to be held this week has been postponed because of his illness.
“We’re very scared right now,” said Guila Fakhoury, the oldest of his four daughters, from her New Hampshire home. “We don’t know when we’re going to see him again. This is a nightmare for us.”
A State Department spokesperson said the US embassy conducted its most recent consular visit with Fakhoury on Nov. 7. No details were provided.
“We take allegations of mistreatment seriously and whenever we receive credible reports of mistreatment we raise our concerns directly with the host government,” the spokesperson said.
Fakhoury’s lawyer is not aware of other cases involving American citizens similar to his. State Department officials said they had “nothing further” in response to the question.
In New Hampshire, Fakhoury ran a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean restaurant, where he struck up friendships with patrons and community members. Interested in Republican politics, he once met Donald Trump on a presidential campaign visit. He also hosted fundraisers for a GOP congressional candidate.
Phyllis Woods, chair of the Strafford County Republican Committee, described Fakhoury as “a very caring, open, compassionate person” who was concerned about the lack of affordable housing available in the area.
About 30 family and friends held a rally at the restaurant in September to bring attention to Fakhoury’s case. A handwritten sign posted on the shuttered restaurant asked patrons to pray for his release.
Richard Riemer, of Newmarket, a regular patron, said he’s seen through the years how hard the family works. “You see the unity there,” he said, adding, “They’re still a little piece of my life.”
Fakhoury was one of many South Lebanon Army members who fled after Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000 following an 18-year occupation, fearing reprisals if they stayed in Lebanon. Others stayed and faced trial, receiving lenient sentences. The countries have been at war since 1948.
Fakhoury’s family says he came to the United States in 2001, where he started the restaurant with his wife and put his four daughters through the University of New Hampshire. But Lebanon was still home.
“My father, he’s the epitome of the American dream,” daughter Zoya Fakhoury said. “He came here for a better life for his family and he worked, he built a business, a successful business.” She said her family doesn’t deserve what’s happened to them.
Fakhoury started looking into a visit after President Michel Aoun last year encouraged former SLA members to return home. Like many others in the army, Fakhoury faced a charge in 1996 of collaborating with Israel, but that was dropped, Atallah said.
“He was actually granted assurances from the government, who reviewed his file and told him, ‘Your file is clear. Come back, you can come back to your country,’” she said.
He arrived in Beirut in mid-September, along with his wife and two of his daughters.
Security officials held onto his passport for a routine check and let him go. When he returned about a week later to retrieve it, a newspaper close to the militant Hezbollah group published a story accusing him of playing a role in the torture of inmates at the former Khiam prison. He was arrested a day after it appeared.
Scores of protesters outside a military court connected to Fakhoury’s case carried signs dubbing him the “butcher of Khiam”; some demanded he get the death penalty. A sign said “Just one bullet,” on a family picture, the daughters said, adding that they’ve received death threats online.
Fakhoury’s family and lawyer said he worked at the prison from 1989 to 1996. He handled paperwork, cleaned the prison and made sure inmates got their food.
“There’s no legal basis for his arrest,” Atallah said. “There’s no legal basis for his detention. ... He’s an American citizen, an innocent American citizen who’s being illegally detained.”
Given the current instability in Lebanon, it was unclear who could address Fakhoury’s case. Before the mass anti-government protests started, the Lebanese General Security Directorate said Fakhoury had possessed an Israeli passport. But Atallah said US records show he didn’t have one. Lebanon’s laws prevent its citizens from dealing with or making any contacts with Israel.
Fakhoury’s family said they are working with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and the US Embassy in Lebanon. They also wrote to the White House but haven’t received a response. The White House referred questions on Fakhoury’s case to the State Department.
Fakhoury’s wife visits him and the daughters received a brief phone call from him during which he asked about his granddaughter and began to cry.
“It’s just such a sad time,” daughter Macy Fakhoury said. “The holidays are coming and both of my parents aren’t here.”

