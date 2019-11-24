You are here

  • Home
  • UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

French Defense Minister Florence Parly and UAE Minister of State for Defense Mohammed Bin Ahmad Al-Bawardi speak during a military ceremony at the French Naval Base in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

  • It will be run by 10-15 personnel deployed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi
  • Tensions in the Gulf have escalated since May
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defense minister said Sunday, amid regional tensions with Iran.
Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated following a string of attacks on oil tankers that the United States and its allies blamed on Tehran. The Islamic republic denies the charges.
Iran, however, admitted to shooting down a US drone in June for allegedly flying over its territorial waters. Washington insisted the aircraft was in international airspace.
“We formally agreed that the command center of the European maritime surveillance initiative will be on UAE territory,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly told AFP.
It will be run by around 10 to 15 staff members deployed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi who will “contribute to making maritime navigation in the Gulf as safe as possible,” she said on a visit to the base.
Parly did not identify the countries that would be joining the mission, saying that some were still waiting for their respective parliaments to ratify their participation in the initiative.
Earlier this month, Washington launched a maritime coalition based in Bahrain to provide protection to shipping in the troubled Gulf waters and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Most European governments have declined to take part in the US-led coalition, fearful of undermining their efforts to save a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran — which was badly weakened by Washington’s withdrawal last year.
But on Sunday, Parly said France “will coordinate with the Americans.”
This comes a day after she took aim at “gradual US disengagement” in the Middle East.
At the annual Manama Dialogue on regional security on Saturday, the French minister also criticized Washington for its failure to respond to provocations blamed on Iran.
On Sunday she also said that France will send a radar to Saudi Arabia to help bolster the Kingdom’s defense system.
Parly arrived late Saturday in the UAE and held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.
The two countries share strong ties and are engaged in a number of defense agreements.
In 2009, France opened its first military base outside Africa in the UAE, with some 700 personnel stationed permanently.

Topics: Gulf UAE France Defence Iran maritime Florence Parly

Related

Middle-East
France takes aim at US inaction in the Middle East
Middle-East
UAE seeks to boost its high-tech military industry

As internet restored, online Iran protest videos show chaos

Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
AP

As internet restored, online Iran protest videos show chaos

  • New videos purport to show the demonstrations over gasoline prices rising and the security-force crackdown
  • Authorities have yet to give any overall figures for how many people were injured, arrested or killed
Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Machine gun fire answers rock-throwing protesters. Motorcycle-riding Revolutionary Guard volunteers chase after demonstrators. Plainclothes security forces grab, beat and drag a man off the street to an uncertain fate.
As Iran restores the Internet after a weeklong government-imposed shutdown, new videos purport to show the demonstrations over gasoline prices rising and the security-force crackdown that followed.
The videos offer only fragments of encounters, but to some extent they fill in the larger void left by Iran’s state-controlled television and radio channels. On their airwaves, hard-line officials allege that foreign conspiracies and exile groups instigated the unrest. In print, newspapers offered only PR for the government or had merely stenographic reporting at best, the moderate daily Hamshahri said in an analysis Sunday.
They don’t acknowledge that the gasoline price hike Nov. 15, supported by its civilian government, came as Iran’s 80 million people already have seen their savings dwindle and jobs scarce under crushing US sanctions. President Donald Trump imposed them in the aftermath of unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Authorities also have yet to give any overall figures for how many people were injured, arrested or killed during the several days of protests that swept across some 100 cities and towns.
Amnesty International said it believes the unrest and the crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A UN office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”
Starting Nov. 16, Iran shut down the Internet across the country, limiting communications with the outside world. That made determining the scale and longevity of the protests incredibly difficult. Some recycled days-old videos and photographs as new, making it even more difficult.
Since Saturday, Internet connectivity spiked in the country, allowing people to access foreign websites for the first time. On Sunday, connectivity stood nearly at 100% for landline services, while mobile phone Internet service remained scarce, the advocacy group NetBlocks said.
The restoration brought messaging apps back to life for Iranians cut off from loved ones abroad. It also meant that videos again began being shared widely.
Recently released videos span the country. One video from Shiraz, some 680 kilometers (420 miles) south of Tehran, purports to show a crowd of over 100 people scatter as gunfire erupts from a police station in the city. One man bends down to pick up debris as a person off-camera describes demonstrators throwing stones. Another gunshot rings out, followed by a burst of machine gun fire.
In Kerman, some 800 kilometers (500 miles) southeast of Tehran, the sound of breaking glass echoes over a street where debris burns in the center of a street. Motorcycle-riding members of the Basij, the all-volunteer force of Iran’s paramilitary Guard, then chase the protesters away.
Another video in Kermanshah, some 420 kilometers (260 miles) southwest of Tehran, purports shows the dangers that lurked on the streets of Iran in recent days. Plainclothes security forces, some wielding nightsticks, drag one man off by the hair of his head. The detained man falls at one point.
“Look, (the agents) wear styles like the youth,” one man off-camera says, swearing at them.
On Sunday, it remained unclear if and how widespread any remaining demonstrations were. The acting commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Ali Fadavi, repeated the allegation that America was behind the protests, without offering any evidence to support his claim.
“Why did (the Americans) get angry after we cut off the Internet? Because the Internet is the channel through which Americans wanted to perform their evil and vicious acts,” Fadavi said. “We will deal with this, Islamic Republic supporters, and our proud men and women will sign up to make a domestic system similar to the Internet with operating systems that (the Americans) can’t (control) even if they want.”
That likely refers to what has been known as the “halal net,” Iran’s own locally controlled version of the Internet aimed at restricting what the public can see. The system known as the National Information Network has some 500 government-approved national websites that stream content far faster than those based abroad, which are intentionally slowed, activists say. Iranian officials say it allows the Islamic Republic to be independent if the world cuts it off instead.


But while Fadavi earlier said the protests were put down in 48 hours, he also acknowledged the scope of the unrest by comparing it to Operation Karbala-4, one of the worst military disasters suffered by Iran during its bloody 1980s war with Iraq.
That scope could be seen in one video. In the capital, Tehran, footage earlier aired by the BBC’s Persian service shot from a car purports to show a tableau of violence on Sattarkhan Street, as anti-riot police officers clashed with protesters.
In the video, a woman’s scream rises over the shouts of the crowd as plainclothes security forces wearing white surgical masks accost one man, who puts his hands up to his face and hunches over to shield his body. Men walk backward to watch the chaos amid police with batons and riot shields, then run.
A woman in a green headscarf argues with one anti-riot police officer in front of a car.
“What do you say?” the police officer asks.
“He kicked my car,” she responds.
“Move,” the police officer orders. “Whom do you want to blame in this situation?”
Someone chases a man in front of a bank as people curse. The car makes a right-hand turn onto another street. A police officer off-camera shouts: “Come here!”
“Go, go, go!” a woman in the car cries out.
The car speeds away, passing burning debris. The clip ends. It lasts only 35 seconds.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle-East
US urges social media platforms to block Iran officials
Middle-East
Iran warns regional states of consequences if they stoked unrest

Latest updates

Felipe Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Smalling lifts AS Roma
US meat producers want a slice of vegan market
Istanbul metro project gets $121m financing from Deutsche Bank
German firm strikes black gold
Saudi education ministry dampens down Al-Hilal celebrations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.