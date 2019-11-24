You are here

German firm strikes black gold

As Berlin battles to reach climate neutrality by 2050, minnow Rhein Petroleum sees a niche for its unusually pure crude during the transition phase. (AFP)
RIEDSTADT, Germany: Outside the small town of Riedstadt, near Frankfurt, a bright green derrick pumping oil from deep underground marks a rare rural German site where that is still a profitable business.

As Berlin battles to reach climate neutrality by 2050, minnow Rhein Petroleum sees a niche for its unusually pure crude during the transition phase, although its output is dwarfed by the more than 2 million barrels a day still consumed by Europe’s top economy.

Manager Carsten Reinhold holds up a flask of the lukewarm, dark liquid the pumps have been heaving up from 1,500 meters (5,000 feet) below ground since last year.

Low in sulfur, such “light and sweet” crude oil resembles the so-called Brent reserves found in the North Sea. “It would be a shame to burn it all up” to fuel road traffic, Reinhold says, as this type of oil is especially suited to manufacturing industries, feeding into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and even blades for wind turbines.

A tanker truck passes by twice a week on average to siphon 33,000 liters (8,700 gallons) from the site’s metal storage tanks, some of it from the firm’s other drilling site in Bavaria. It brings the oil to a refinery 80 km away.

Rhein Petroleum was founded in 2007 by former Shell executives, and is today controlled by Netherlands-based Tulip Oil.

Where most German oil is pumped in the country’s north, especially out to sea, the company has bet on inland fields to the south.

The last well in the previous wave of extraction in western Hesse state closed in 1994, as oil prices below $20 per barrel and expensive techniques throttled profitability.

But with prices now above $60 — having previously peaked above $100 — margins look more promising.

Meanwhile, the oil company says the prospecting technology available for identifying hydrocarbon reserves deep below the earth has improved massively.

“Just like an ultrasound scan of a pregnant woman,” the latest technologies can create a 3D visualization of the world beneath our feet, Reinhold explains.

Meanwhile, drilling itself has become cheaper, as a single well can allow prospectors to explore a radius several hundred meters across, rather than having to drill again if they do not hit the right spot.

And where once wells were staffed around the clock, these days the high-tech facilities — built by Munich-based Siemens — can be controlled remotely with a smartphone app.

Even environmentalist activists are not a problem, as they are presently focused on Germany’s massive opencast brown coal mines. Rhein Petroleum says it is in contact with ecological movements, who approve of the company’s policy not to use the controversial hydraulic fracking technology that has powered the shale gas and oil boom.

Heidelberg-based Rhein Petroleum’s success is an outlier amid a German oil sector in a long-term decline however.

From a peak of around 8 million tons per year in the late 1960s, crude output fell to just over 2 million tons by 2018.

That was enough to cover around 2 percent of the requirements of Europe’s largest economy, still heavily industrialized.

“It’s important that we don’t give up oil extraction altogether, it helps reduce our dependence on imports, even if only a little,” says Ralf Schairer, who heads the Miro refinery. 

Energy expert Claudia Kemfert at economic think tank DIW disagreed, saying oil extraction in Germany “belongs to the past,” as “the energy transition and climate protection (measures) will marginalize hydrocarbons.”

Even now, she pointed out, major German carmakers like Volkswagen are making big bets on electric vehicles, while industries are looking for materials not based on oil.

But chemical behemoth BASF, while itself exploring such technologies, believes “natural gas and oil derivatives will remain an important raw material for the chemical industry over the medium term.”

Rhein Petroleum judges there is money to be made in the transition period, with its sights set on recently discovered oil reserves in neighboring Baden-Wuerttemberg state. Exploration is set to start late next year.

US meat producers want a slice of vegan market

NEW YORK: The growing craze for vegetarian versions of juicy burgers and sausages has created such a buzz that even traditional meat producers are trying to get in on the action.

The big players are trying to capitalize on the success of products from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger.

JBS, the world’s largest beef producer, has been marketing a soy burger in Brazil since the summer, which contains beets, garlic and onions and is similar to a rare ground beef. The largest US meat producer, Tyson Foods, in June launched a new line of plant-based proteins and meat-vegetable blends called “Raised & Rooted.”

And competitors Hormel Foods, Perdue Farms and Smithfield have unveiled similar initiatives to take a slice out of this new market.

“Our food culture is changing at a rapid pace,” said Bryan Kreske, brand manager at Hormel Foods.

There is an “increasing curiosity and motivation to try great-tasting, alternative protein sources like plant-based proteins while decreasing their consumption of animal-based protein.”

Regardless of whether it is the start of a new trend, or a passing fancy, the agri-food giants do not want to miss the opportunity.

Rather than target vegetarians, they are going after the 95 percent of consumers who eat meat.

But unlike the upstart alternative meat companies, which cite the carbon footprint of raising cows and other livestock, traditional players have a harder time using environmental or animal rights arguments to promote their products.

Instead they often focus on health benefits. “It’s more about our clients wanting to get more plants and vegetables into their diet and less about reducing meat consumption,” said Eric Christianson, marketing manager at Perdue.

Best known for its chicken, Perdue in September released their “Chicken Plus” products, which include kid-friendly nuggets, made of a mix of chicken, chickpeas and cauliflower — which they say is perfect for parents trying to get their kids to eat vegetables.

The company is betting big on this new product: Earmarking half of its 2020 marketing budget to promoting it, spending especially heavily in January, “when people are really going to be in the mood to eat healthy,” Christianson said.

Soy burgers have been around for decades. But Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger have been working for the last 10 years to create products that are closer to the taste, texture and flavor of real meat, thanks to ingredients such as beets.

These products jumped into the headlines this year with their introduction in fast food chains, such as Burger King’s Impossible Burger, and with Beyond Meat’s spectacular Wall Street debut.

Traditional meat producers quickly jumped on the bandwagon.

At Hormel, the Happy Little Plants brand “moved swiftly from a conceptual idea rooted in the ‘plant curious’ consumer ... to a commercially viable product line in just under 13 weeks,” Kreske said.

But while these meat producers have no plans to abandon their main business, Impossible Foods says its mission is to replace animal proteins in the food system by 2035.

That might be overly optimistic. In the market for milk alternatives, plant-based drinks such as soy or almond milk make up just 13 percent of sales.

“For dairy, there’s really a health reason” to not consume milk products, including allergies, said Perdue’s Christianson. But for meat, “it becomes more of a lifestyle choice to eat healthier.”

Still, the alternative meat segment could become “significant,” he said.

Robert Martin, who specializes in food policies at the Center for a Livable Future at Johns Hopkins University, said the traditional producers are entering the plant-based meat market “in their own economic self-interest,” so they do not lose market share.

He called the trend “troubling” and cautioned “it could have the side effect of stifling innovation and competition.”

Even so, he views any plant-based alternative as “a positive step,” adding that bigger players can bring “economies of scale” to producing these plant-based products, therefore reducing prices.

“They quit talking about themselves as meat companies, they now call themselves a protein company,” Martin said.

