Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

Allan and Wilma Hyrons own a college in Zamboanga del Norte’s Tukuran town, where they have lived for years. (Armed Forces of the Philippines, Joint Task Force Sulu via AP)
  • The Hyrons couple were not hurt in the gun battle and Abu Sayyaf were not paid ransom
  • They will undergo medical check up and will be interviewed by military officials
MANILA: Philippine troops on Monday rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen at a southern beach resort last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with Daesh.
Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, in the mountainous hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple safely after a brief gunbattle.
“There was a running gunbattle. They left the two behind because they could not drag them anymore. They scampered in different directions but our troops are in pursuit,” Sobejana said.
The Hyrons were not hurt in the 10-minute firefight, the military said, adding that no ransom was paid to the Abu Sayyaf militants.
A picture released by the military showed the couple smiling in a military camp and talking with generals and other army officers in Sulu. Sobejana said the couple will undergo medical checkup and will be interviewed by military officials.
Gunmen abducted the couple last month as some villagers watched in shock from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a massive search. The couple also owned a college in Zamboanga del Norte’s Tukuran town, where they have lived for years.
Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur. Sobejana confirmed that three Indonesian fishermen abducted recently off Malaysia’s Sabah state on northern Borneo island near the sea border with the southern Philippines were in the hands of Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu.
Abu Sayyaf gunmen have staged kidnappings in and off Sabah in the past, sparking a regional security alarm.
The rescue of the Hyrons came after the military inflicted successive battle defeats recently to the Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the US and the Philippines.
Troops killed a “high-value” but little-known Abu Sayyaf commander, Talha Jumsah, on Friday near Sulu’s mountainous Patikul town. Jumsah acted as a key link of the Daesh group to local militants and helped set up a series of deadly suicide attacks in Sulu this year.
Troops killed five Abu Sayyaf militants, including two commanders, Sunday in a separate clash in Sulu. One of the slain commanders, Sibih Pish, had been blamed for past ransom kidnappings.
The Abu Sayyaf emerged in the late 1980s as an offshoot of the decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation. After losing its commanders early in battle, the Abu Sayyaf rapidly degenerated into a small but brutal group blamed for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and other acts of banditry. Most of its militant factions have pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Indonesia braces for possible unrest ahead of ‘I-Day’ celebrations in Papua

  • Security measures have been particularly tight for the past few months as incidents of racial abuse against the province’s Melanesian population triggered deadly unrest
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities are stepping up security in Papua ahead of Dec. 1, which separatists in the restive easternmost region mark as independence day, local police and military said on Sunday.

Security measures have been particularly tight for the past few months as incidents of racial abuse against the province’s Melanesian population triggered deadly unrest and renewed calls for a sovereign Papua in August.

The region has also seen a spike in shootings targeting the military and police, after a massacre on construction workers for a government-sponsored highway project in early December last year, for which a separatist group claimed responsibility.

Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Paulus Waterpauw said on Sunday that patrols were being intensified in the regencies of Puncak Jaya, Lanny Jaya, Intan Jaya and Mimika, which are known as separatist strongholds.

On Thursday, a separatist leader wanted for a string of previous attacks was arrested in the town of Timika in Mimika. Waterpauw said the suspect had revealed that “actions” were planned around Dec. 1. The suspect in Timika, Waterpauw said, was heading to the neighboring town of Tembagapura to join other separatist groups hailing from Intan Jaya.

Circulars intercepted by police from the groups linked to the separatist Free Papua Movement (OPM) revealed that rebels were attempting to solicit funding from local residents for their alleged planned acts, Waterpauw said.

Local military spokesman Col. Eko Daryanto said that 6,000 police and military personnel were drafted in when unrest between August and September led to the deaths of more than 30 people in Wamena city and Deiyai regency.

Their presence adds to the already heavy militarization of the region. 

Some of the personnel are on alert near the mountainous jungle-clad strongholds of separatist groups, he said.

“We’re preventing residents from nearing conflict-prone areas and calling on them not to be provoked by misleading issues,” Daryanto said, adding patrols were also intensified in the provincial capital of Jayapura, where pro-independence rallies are expected.

Papuans staged rallies in the region and other parts of Indonesia on Dec. 1 last year, raising the Morning Star flag, an outlawed symbol of Papuan independence. 

Papua, the western part of the island of New Guinea, declared itself independent from Dutch colonial rule on Dec. 1, 1961. But Indonesia officially took over the region in 1969 after a UN-backed ballot widely seen as a sham.

Jakarta keeps a tight grip on the resource-rich region, which remains the country’s poorest and least developed. 

A sporadic low-level revolt has simmered for decades. Verifying security developments is difficult as foreign journalists are barred from entering the province.

