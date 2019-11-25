You are here

Hong Kong leader vows to ‘listen humbly’ after shock poll result

Members of the media interview Kelvin Lam, who won the South Horizons West seat, was drafted to contest the seat for the pro-democracy camp after prominent activist Joshua Wong was barred from standing. (Reuters)
  • ‘The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens’ opinions and reflect on them seriously’
  • Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections held on Sunday
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would “listen humbly” to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she heads.
“The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens’ opinions and reflect on them seriously,” she said in a statement issued by the government.
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections held on Sunday, a result that made clear the level of public support for the demands of a protest movement that has thrown the territory into turmoil.
In a rout that stunned the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, candidates favoring greater democracy seized an overwhelming majority of the 452 seats in the city’s 18 district councils.
The councils have historically been firmly in the grip of the Beijing-aligned establishment.
The protest movement has several key demands including direct popular elections and a probe into alleged police brutality, and the result may bring new pressure on Lam to meet them.
She has previously rejected the demands as “wishful thinking” and repeatedly suggested the ballot would show most Hong Kongers supported her administration and an end to the protests.
“The government respects the election results,” Lam said.
She also acknowledged that the result has sparked discussion of the fact “citizens are dissatisfied with the current social situation and ... deep-seated problems,” without going into details.
The unrest erupted earlier this year when Lam’s government introduced a bill that would have allowed extraditions to China’s opaque judicial system.
It was later withdrawn but the anger it unleashed triggered a wider movement for change that brought millions into the streets and saw violent clashes between police and protesters.

US Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump

US Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump

  • The fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer last week suggested a possible split with US President Donald Trump
  • Trump publicly opposed taking away Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher’s Trident pin and had intervened in the case to restore his rank
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy’s top civilian on Sunday over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq and later won the support of President Donald Trump.
Esper also determined that the sailor in question, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, should be allowed to retain his Trident pin designating him as a SEAL — effectively ending the Navy’s efforts to carry out a peer review that could have ousted him from the elite force.
Trump, who publicly opposed taking away Gallagher’s Trident pin and had intervened in the case to restore his rank, cheered the moves.
“Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin,” Trump said on Twitter.
The fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer last week suggested a possible split with Trump by telling Reuters that Gallagher should still face a peer review board.
The SEAL was acquitted by a military jury in July of murdering a captured and wounded Islamic State fighter in Iraq by stabbing him in the neck, but it convicted him of illegally posing with the detainee’s corpse. That had led to his rank being reduced.
The White House said in November that Trump had restored Gallagher’s rank and had pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. Critics had said such actions would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.
In a letter published in media reports, Spencer took parting shots at Trump and defended the need to preserve “good order and discipline throughout the ranks” — something Navy officials had believed the peer review board would help ensure.
“The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries,” Spencer wrote, according to the reports.
“Unfortunately, it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me.”
The Pentagon declined to immediately provide a copy of Spencer’s letter.
However, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman offered a different version of events leading up to Spencer’s dismissal, saying Spencer also had a private line of communications with the White House.
“Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House — contrary to Spencer’s public position — to restore Gallagher’s rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin,” Hoffman said.
Spencer never informed Esper of his private proposal, Hoffman said.
Esper decided to ask for Spencer’s resignation after “losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House,” Hoffman said.
Esper had favored letting the review process “play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties,” Hoffman said. But that now appeared impossible.
“At this point, given the events of the last few days, Secretary Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin,” Hoffman said.
Trump said he would nominate the US envoy to Norway, Ken Braithwaite, to replace Spencer as Navy Secretary.
In an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Gallagher indicated that he hoped to retire next Saturday, “without the board” convening to decide whether he could continue to be a SEAL, considered among the most elite of US fighting forces.

