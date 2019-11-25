You are here

France's LVMH secures deal to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

French luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton already owns 75 brands. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2019
AP

France’s LVMH secures deal to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

  • Deal values the 180-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share
  • LVMH says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the US market
Updated 25 November 2019
AP

PARIS: French luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said Monday it has reached a deal to buy US-based jewelry legend Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion.

LVMH said in a statement that the deal values the 180-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share. The agreed deal is higher than the $14.5 billion cash offer LVMH made last month.

The conglomerate said both companies’ boards approved the deal and hope to finalize the takeover in 2020 subject to the approval of regulators and Tiffany shareholders.

LVMH says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the US market.

LVMH already owns 75 brands including Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy as well as watchmaker Tag Heuer. The purchase would also give LVMH a much broader foothold in the United States and broaden its offerings in jewelry.

Tiffany says the deal will ensure the company’s long-term sustainability. Tiffany, which is trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger shoppers, could use a company with deep pockets to help expand its business.

The offer comes as luxury goods companies have been wrestling with changing habits of shoppers who are increasingly buying online. They’re also purchasing second-hand luxury items from places like The RealReal.com.

In addition, luxury companies are facing fears of an economic slowdown in China, a key area of business, while they’re already dealing with a slowdown in international tourism in the US

Under its CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany is trying to appeal to younger shoppers with more modern takes on jewelry. Earlier this year, it launched a men’s jewelry collection, and it’s increasing its marketing to a more diverse customer base like same-sex couples. It’s also been renovating its flagship store in Manhattan.

Still, Tiffany’s US sales have been stagnating as China’s slowing economy has weighed on spending by Chinese tourists, who make up a substantial portion of luxury spending. The strong dollar has also made Tiffany products more expensive for consumers outside the US.

Topics: retail LVMH Tiffany & Co

UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

Updated 25 November 2019
Farah Heiba

UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

  • The startups saw investments increase by more than $15 million
  • The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa
Updated 25 November 2019
Farah Heiba

SHARJAH: UAE Startups have seen a nearly 33 percent increase in investment in 2019 compared to 2018, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival heard on Monday.

Sheraa Najla Al-Midfa, CEO at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said UAE startups had seen $50 million investment in 2019 so far, compared to $37.7 million in 2018.

The startups also generated in excess of 43 percent more revenue in 2019, compared to 2018 – that’s $35 million raised in 2019, up from $24.4 million in 2018, Al-Midfa added.

The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa.

“The investments have come from private venture capitals, angel and corporate investors,” Sheraa’s Senior Research Associate Youssouf Kamal told Arab News.

Located at the American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah, Sheraa was established in January 2016 with an aim to support entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.

Topics: UAE startups business economy

