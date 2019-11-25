The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai with a handful of celebrities in tow

DUBAI: The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai in December, and bringing with it a slew of A-listers.
The seventh edition of the annual charity gala, founded by entrepreneur and activist Maria Bravo, will kick off on Dec. 17 and is set to feature a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Iraqi businesswomen Huda and Mona Kattan — who will be honored with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award,— Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman and British actress Michelle Docquery, best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in the drama series “Downton Abbey”.
Of course, the honorary chair Eva Longoria Bastón, who hosted the second edition of the gala in 2013, will also be walking the red carpet. Meanwhile, the legendary pop group Gypsy Kings are set to perform during the evening.
Bravo launched the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, in 2012 with the aim of elevating the wellbeing and lives of children and families.
The black-tie event will include a dinner and an auction, which will include works from British artist Sacha Jafri, with all proceeds going towards initiatives by UAE-based global philanthropic organization, Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation.