The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai with a handful of celebrities in tow

The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai on Dec. 17. Supplied
DUBAI: The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai in December, and bringing with it a slew of A-listers.

The seventh edition of the annual charity gala, founded by entrepreneur and activist Maria Bravo, will kick off on Dec. 17 and is set to feature a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Iraqi businesswomen Huda and Mona Kattan — who will be honored with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award,— Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman and British actress Michelle Docquery, best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in the drama series “Downton Abbey”.

Of course, the honorary chair Eva Longoria Bastón, who hosted the second edition of the gala in 2013, will also be walking the red carpet. Meanwhile, the legendary pop group Gypsy Kings are set to perform during the evening.

Bravo launched the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, in 2012 with the aim of elevating the wellbeing and lives of children and families. 

The black-tie event will include a dinner and an auction, which will include works from British artist Sacha Jafri, with all proceeds going towards initiatives by UAE-based global philanthropic organization, Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation.

Masterful tale of misery and hope in toxic environment of refugee camp

The story follows the painfully difficult life of Hawwa in Baqa’a camp. (Supplied)
Updated 25 November 2019
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: The 2017 winner of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature, which was recently translated into English by Kay Heikkinen, is Huzama Habayeb’s third novel “Velvet.”

The story masterfully and meticulously follows the painfully difficult life of Hawwa in Baqa’a camp, the largest site for Palestinian refugees displaced after the 1967 war, just outside of Amman, in Jordan.

Moving through a life of hardship, poverty, and abuse, and with no semblance of choice or freedom, Hawwa survives by fantasizing about a different life and by learning a craft which allows her a means to survive.

Habayeb’s imagery is strong, the details of her story so well-crafted and laid out that her reader is immediately invested in her pages, in the life of Hawwa, and almost as quickly repelled by the hardships of life that face her.

One of four daughters among the seven children of Mousa and Rabia, Hawwa’s life is not her own. Just like her sisters, she has no choices about how she lives due to a toxic patriarchal familial structure rampant in her house and around the camp, that kills off any aspirations or dreams.

Habayeb creates a vivid picture of a fearful house, of a controlling father, a broken mother, and obedient children who fear repercussions for faltering in their duty. Her every detail is attached to heavy emotion, brimming with a male-dominant environment, as she writes, “as the torment in her life intensified, so did her capacity to fashion illusions.”

The author’s familial structure parallels Mahfouz’s in “Palace Walk.” The patriarchy, the fearful obedience, the prayers for a better, different life echoes in both. But where they differ is in the rawness of Habayeb’s main character.

The reality and desperation of camp life is unkind because of its people and their history, the loss of their homes and land. Their survival has made them hard and their hardships transcend generations.

Told over one long day, but with a lifetime of miserable memories with only small bursts of joy, Habayeb creates a character like Hawwa, who despite it all, is resilient and ensures her survival as paramount to herself and no one else, as she delves into fantasies, and love songs by Fairuz (Lebanese singer), that take her away from her reality.

Habayeb was born and raised in Kuwait but fled to Jordan during the Gulf War. She has established herself as a Palestinian writer. “Velvet” was published in English by Hoopoe, an imprint of The American University in Cairo Press.

