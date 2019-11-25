You are here

Iran says pro-government rally to show who ‘real’ Iranians are

After days of state-sponsored marches in dozens of cities to condemn the unrest, Iran is holding a pro-government rally in the capital to be addressed by the commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes
  • Amnesty said last week security forces shot into crowds of protesters from rooftops and once from a helicopter
Reuters

DUBAI: A pro-government rally planned in Tehran on Monday will show the world who the “real” Iranians are, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, voicing surprise over foreign statements of support for protesters angered by a decision to hike gasoline prices.
The protests grew into a wave of anti-government unrest that saw at least 100 banks and dozens of buildings torched in the worst violence at least since Iran put down a “Green Revolution” in 2009, when dozens were killed over several months.
Iran has blamed what it called “thugs” that it says are linked to exiles and foreign foes — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — for stirring up the street unrest.
After days of state-sponsored marches in dozens of cities to condemn the unrest, Iran is holding a pro-government rally in the capital to be addressed by the commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, which helped quell the unrest.
“I recommend they (foreign countries) look at the marches today, to see who the real people in Iran are and what they are saying,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state television.
“We are surprised that the foreign minister of a certain country has stooped so low as to ask for videos of bank-burnings ... be sent to them,” Mousavi said.
“We recognize the right to peaceful assembly...But the situation is different for rioters ... and groups which take direction (from abroad) and are armed.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iranian protesters on Twitter last week to send the United States any photos or videos of the crackdown of protests. “The United States will publicize and condemn the persecution of protesters,” he said.
The French government said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned by reports of many deaths during protests in Iran and called on Tehran to respect its international human rights duties.
Rights group Amnesty International said last week that security forces shot into crowds of protesters from rooftops and, in one case, from a helicopter.
Amnesty said at least 115 people were killed in the unrest. Iran has rejected death toll figures as “speculative”.
Iranian authorities have said about 1,000 demonstrators have been arrested. The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group, said the numbers was likely closer to 4,000.
Protests began on Nov. 15 in several towns after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50%. They spread to 100 cities and towns and quickly turned political with protesters demanding top officials step down.

Turkey not resuming military operation in northeast Syria

Reuters

Turkey not resuming military operation in northeast Syria

  • Ankara previously said neither Russia or US kept their side of their deal
  • Source said Turkey was responding to attacks by the YPG in the region within the scope of self defense
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey is fully abiding by the agreements it reached with Russia and the United States regarding northeast Syria and is not resuming its military offensive, a security source said on Monday.
Ankara reached separate agreements with Moscow and Washington last month to remove the Kurdish YPG militia from a swathe of land in northeast Syria bordering Turkey, which in return stopped its military offensive against the militia.
But Ankara has previously said neither Russia nor the United States had kept up their side of the deal, and threatened to launch a new operation. The security source said on Monday that Turkey was responding to attacks by the YPG in the region within the scope of self defense.

