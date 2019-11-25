Transport for London rejects new license for Uber

You are here

Uber was granted a two-month extension to its license in September following the expiry of a previous 15-month agreement.
AFP

  • Rejection is the latest set-back to the firm’s operations in London
  • In September, Uber was granted a two-month extension to its license following the expiry of a previous 15-month agreement
AFP

LONDON: London’s transport authority on Monday refused to renew an operating license for the ride-hailing giant Uber because of safety and security concerns.
“Transport for London (TfL) has concluded that it will not grant Uber London Limited (Uber) a new private hire operator’s license in response to its latest application,” it said in a statement.
The rejection is the latest set-back to the firm’s operations in London, which have been targeted by protests from traditional black cab drivers to previous license suspensions.
In September, Uber was granted a two-month extension to its license following the expiry of a previous 15-month agreement. The extension was conditional on passenger safety improvements.
But TfL said on Monday there were a “pattern of failures,” including the use of unauthorized drivers on other drivers’ accounts, allowing them to pick up passengers.
The transport authority said this happened at least 14,000 times, endangering users, as it invalidated insurance. Some trips took place with unlicensed, suspended or dismissed drivers.
TfL said it recognized steps the company had taken to address such issues but was concerned about the ease with which its checks and balances could be manipulated.
Legislation allows Uber 21 days to appeal and the company can continue to operate during this time.
Helen Chapman, director of licensing, regulation and charging at TfL, said safety was its “absolute top priority” and the infringements were “unacceptable.”
“It is clearly concerning that these issues arose, but it is also concerning that we cannot be confident that similar issues won’t happen again in future,” she added.
There was no immediate comment from Uber, which will have to demonstrate on appeal that it has put in place sufficient measures to eliminate risks to passengers.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he backed the decision. He added he recognizes the decision would be unpopular but that companies need to play by the rules.
“Keeping Londoners safe is my absolute number-one priority, and TfL have identified a pattern of failure by Uber that has directly put passengers’ safety at risk,” he said.

China’s Saudi crude imports rise 76% in October on increasing demand

Updated 25 November 2019
Reuters

China’s Saudi crude imports rise 76% in October on increasing demand

  • Saudi oil shipments to China grew to 8.41 million tons
  • Experts estimate import of Venezuelan oil into China has fallen to 0
Updated 25 November 2019
Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 76.3% in October, boosted by demand from new refiners, with the kingdom retaining its position as the top supplier to the world’s biggest oil importer.

Saudi shipments grew to 8.41 million tons, or 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.74 million bpd in September and 1.12 million bpd in same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Two new integrated independent refineries, Hengli Petrochemical Co. in the north and Zhejiang Petrochemical in the south, have supported crude arrivals from Saudi.

The impact of a drone and missile attack on Saudi oil-processing plants on Sept. 14 did not limit October oil flows, as Saudi Aramco drew on inventories to maintain supplies to customers.

Chinese customs did not give a number for Venezuelan crude imports but analysts expect the figure to have fallen to zero last month as buyers stopped taking oil from the South American exporter amid sanctions imposed by the United States.

Imports from Iran remained stable at 532,790 tons in October, just below 538,878 tons in September, despite persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran.

China’s Malaysian crude imports in October doubled from the last year’s level, reaching 1.95 million tons.

Shipments from Malaysia, such as Mal blend and Singma blend, are typically a mixture of Venezuelan, Iranian and other grades, according to Emma Li, senior oil analyst with Refinitiv.

“Direct imports from Venezuela have been cut to zero but (demand for) Mal blend remains strong, which is reflected in the Malaysia number,” said Li.

The Refinitiv research team also expects Malaysian arrivals to reach a record as a result of US sanctions on exports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude.

Imports of US crude in October reached 908,422 tons, up from 517,982 tons in September.

Arrivals of Russian crude rose to 6.97 million tons from 6.31 million tons in previous month.

