R&B greats Boyz ll Men to perform in UAE

The group will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Dec. 19. (AFP)
  • The American trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time
DUBAI: Iconic R&B group Boyz ll Men are set to perform in the UAE for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Dec. 19.

The American trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also secured a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for outstanding contribution to music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at The Mirage resort and casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Tickets for the show can be purchased via ae.bookmyshow.com, www.ticketmaster.ae and www.coca-cola-arena.com.

DUBAI: The Global Gift Gala is returning to Dubai in December, and bringing with it a slew of A-listers.

The seventh edition of the annual charity gala, founded by entrepreneur and activist Maria Bravo, will kick off on Dec. 17 and is set to feature a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Iraqi businesswomen Huda and Mona Kattan — who will be honored with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award,— Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman and British actress Michelle Docquery, best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in the drama series “Downton Abbey”.

Of course, the honorary chair Eva Longoria Bastón, who hosted the second edition of the gala in 2013, will also be walking the red carpet. Meanwhile, the legendary pop group Gypsy Kings are set to perform during the evening.

Bravo launched the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, in 2012 with the aim of elevating the wellbeing and lives of children and families. 

The black-tie event will include a dinner and an auction, which will include works from British artist Sacha Jafri, with all proceeds going towards initiatives by UAE-based global philanthropic organization, Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation.

