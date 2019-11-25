R&B greats Boyz ll Men to perform in UAE

DUBAI: Iconic R&B group Boyz ll Men are set to perform in the UAE for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Dec. 19.

The American trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also secured a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for outstanding contribution to music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at The Mirage resort and casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Tickets for the show can be purchased via ae.bookmyshow.com, www.ticketmaster.ae and www.coca-cola-arena.com.