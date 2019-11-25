Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 billion, says lead manager Samba Capital

You are here

Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals ($5.8 billion) on Monday, according to a statement released by lead manager Samba Capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 2.6 million subscribers and 680 million shares
  • Last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28
RIYADH: Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals ($5.8 billion) on Monday, according to a statement released by lead manager Samba Capital.

The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 2.6 million subscribers and 680 million shares, the capital and investment management company said.

The breakdown of the source of subscribers was led by Internet Banking (38.26%) followed by branches (35.14%), automated teller machines (24.76%) and phone banking (1.85%).

The last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28, it said. Aramco launched the IPO on Nov. 3.

Ms. Rania Nashar, the deputy chairman of Samba Capital, said that the process of subscribing to the company's shares had been received positively and the good participation rates had been supported by the confidence of citizens and individual investors in the value proposition of Saudi Aramco.

The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5% of the company, or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) and giving the company a potential market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion.

 

Egypt’s central bank governor appointed for second term -state media

  • Amer was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis
CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, state media reported on Monday.
State-run newspaper Al Ahram cited an unnamed deputy central bank governor as confirming Amer’s reappointment. Akhbar Elyom, another state-run paper, also confirmed the news, citing unnamed banking sources.
Amer, whose term ends this week, was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. He helped oversee a three-year, IMF-backed reform program which included a sharp devaluation of the pound currency, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.

