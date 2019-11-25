You are here

  • Home
  • Regime supporters rally as Amnesty says Iran death toll at least 143

Regime supporters rally as Amnesty says Iran death toll at least 143

An Iranian pro-government protester reacts as she attends a demonstration in Tehran, Iran November 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2019
AFP

Regime supporters rally as Amnesty says Iran death toll at least 143

  • “According to credible reports... those killed include at least 143 people,” Amnesty International said
  • Supporters of Iran’s government filled Enghelab (Revolution) Square Tehran for a massive rally
Updated 25 November 2019
AFP

LONDON: At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran, almost all of them shot by security forces, Amnesty said Monday, as government supporters poured into central Tehran to condemn days of “rioting” that the Islamic republic blamed on its foreign foes.
“According to credible reports... those killed include at least 143 people,” Amnesty International said.
“The deaths have resulted almost entirely from the use of firearms,” apart from a death from tear gas and another after a beating, it added.
Amnesty, which last week gave a death toll of more than 100 as security forces stamped out protests that followed fuel price rises on November 15, said it believed the actual toll would climb “significantly higher” as it investigated.
The London-based watchdog called for world powers to condemn the bloodshed.
“The international community’s cautious and muted response to the unlawful killing of protesters is woefully inadequate,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s research and advocacy head for the Middle East.
Amnesty said “verified videos show security forces deliberately shooting unarmed protesters from a short distance. In some cases, protesters were shot while they were running away.”
They also showed security forces shooting from rooftops, it said, adding that the crackdown was carried out by police, Revolutionary Guards, and the Basij paramilitary force “and others.”
In central Tehran on Monday, supporters of Iran’s government filled Enghelab (Revolution) Square Tehran for a massive rally.
Waving the Iranian flag and banners that read “Death to America,” government supporters descended on the square from all directions.
In a shock announcement, Iran raised the price of petrol by up to 200 percent, triggering nationwide protests in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions.
Officials say the demonstrations turned violent because of the intervention of “thugs” backed by royalists and Iran’s arch-enemies — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
“Countries like America, Israel or Saudi Arabia... don’t want to see us make progress, develop and have security,” said a housewife at Monday’s rally.
“We support our leader and, for these reasons, they tried to put a spoke in our wheel,” she told AFP.
The rally was addressed by Major General Hossein Salami, head of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“This war is over,” Salami told the huge crowd.
“You have defeated the power of the arrogance,” he said, referring to America. “The coup de grace has been delivered.”
Long-fraught links between Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US unilaterally withdrew from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
In his speech, Salami issued a warning for the United States and its allies Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
“You have received a strong slap in the face,” Salami told them. “If you cross our red lines, we will destroy you.”
Chants of “Death to the USA” and “Death to Israel” rang out as some in the crowd set fire to American flags.
On the eve of the rally, an SMS had been sent to citizens urging them to attend the demonstration, amid an ongoing Internet outage imposed during the unrest.
The near-total Internet blackout came at the height of the street unrest in a step seen as aimed at curbing the spread of videos of the violence.
Connectivity has returned to much of the country except for its mobile telephone networks, said NetBlocks, a site that monitors Internet disruptions.
The unrest erupted hours after a midnight announcement that the price of petrol would be immediately raised by 50 percent for the first 60 liters and 200 percent for any extra fuel after that each month.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the proceeds would allow his government to provide welfare payments to the needy.
During the violence, dozens of banks, petrol pumps and police stations were torched across Iran.
Officials have confirmed five people were killed, despite the toll from Amnesty and UN fears that dozens had died.
Authorities say they arrested 180 ringleaders.
The total number of people detained remains unclear, but the UN human rights office put it at more than 1,000 last Tuesday.
Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Guards, warned Sunday that Iran would severely punish “mercenaries” arrested over the violence.
Iran has blamed the unrest on the Pahlavi royal family ousted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution and armed opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, which it considers a “terrorist” cult.

Topics: Iran Protests Amnesty

Related

Middle-East
Iran says pro-government rally to show who ‘real’ Iranians are
Update
Saudi Arabia
Iranian conspiracy behind attack on Saudi Aramco facilities: Reuters investigation

At least 9 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy, Greece

Updated 26 November 2019
AP

At least 9 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy, Greece

  • The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged
  • The worst flooding in Greece occurred at the seaside resort of Kineta, where mudslides came from a nearby forest fire-damaged hillside
Updated 26 November 2019
AP

PARIS: At least nine people have died after heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars, and caused flooding in parts of Greece.
Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers were still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.
The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.
In Greece, the bodies of the two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Athens after a sailboat they were using was caught in the severe weather.
Another two women died when storms hit the country’s eastern Aegean Sea islands late Monday, state ERT TV said. One died when her basement room on Rhodes flooded, while the other drowned on the island of Kos when she went for a swim in stormy seas.
And in northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.
Firefighter commander Emanuele Gizzi told SKY TG24 Monday that “we still don’t have the certainty that there is absolutely no one” missing.
Drivers who witnessed the collapse were able to stop in time. There were no reports of witnesses seeing vehicles fall with the roadway, but the search continued as a precaution.
The collapse of the raised highway, just 15 months after a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, has raised concerns anew about the safety of Italy’s highways, a large part of which are viaducts traversing mountainous terrain.
Meanwhile, the level of the Ticino River in the Lombard city of Pavia was continuing to rise, flooding streets by about 15 centimeters and forcing some residents to evacuate.
In France, rivers started receding slowly but many families who evacuated still couldn’t return home. Authorities worked to restore electricity and clear roads of fallen trees and mud.
In Greece, hundreds of homes were flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens.
Torrential rain and mudslides caused the closure of the highway linking the Greek capital to the western port city of Patras.
The worst flooding occurred at the seaside resort of Kineta, where mudslides came from a nearby forest fire-damaged hillside. Several dozen people trapped in their cars and in flooded homes were rescued by the Fire Service.

Topics: Greece France flooding

Related

World
Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city
World
One dead, two missing in flash floods in Spain

Latest updates

Young artists throw spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s social transformation
Learning to do business, from London to Beirut: Charting INK Publishing’s Middle East rise
Saudi Falcons Club preparations take flight ahead of festival
Protesters injured during rioting at Beirut’s Ring Bridge
Saudi labor minister issues decision to localize dental profession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.