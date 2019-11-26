You are here

Firings spark dissent in Google ranks

The Google workplace long seen as a blend of fun, good-will and free food. (AFP)
AFP

  • One of the workers fired was connected to a petition against Google working with the US immigration and border patrol agency
  • ‘Four of our colleagues took a stand and organized for a better workplace’
SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Monday fired four employees on the grounds they violated data security policies, prompting ire among colleagues concerned it was retaliation for worker organizing.
One of the workers fired was connected to a petition against Google working with the US immigration and border patrol agency. She confirmed her firing in a message posted on Twitter.
A memo to employees titled “Securing our data” sought to correct what it contended was misinformation about the purported wrongdoing, saying it involved “systematic searches for other employees’ materials and work,” according to reports by US media.
However, a Medium account connected to a massive walkout by Google employees last year argued that the four workers were fired in an attempt to crush efforts to organize staff.
“Four of our colleagues took a stand and organized for a better workplace,” read the post by Google Walkout for Real Change.
“When they did, Google retaliated against them.”
Authors of the post contended that Google policies on data security were tightened to provide cover for getting rid of workers involved in efforts to unionize.
“They think this will crush our efforts, but it won’t,” the Medium post said.
“One of the most powerful companies in the world wouldn’t be retaliating against us if collective action didn’t work.”
Google, the money-making engine of parent company Alphabet, did not respond to a request for comment.
The Google workplace long seen as a blend of fun, good-will and free food has been disrupted by employee opposition to top-level decisions ranging from making contracts with the military to tailoring a version of the search engine for China and the handling of sexual misconduct allegations.
Google employees poured out of buildings at the company’s Mountain View campus a year ago, filling courtyards and patios in solidarity with co-workers who staged similar demonstrations at offices in countries around the world to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct.

AP

  • AUSTRAC is pursuing Westpac in the Federal Court for allegedly failing to report millions of international fund transfers
  • Australia’s four biggest banks were the targets earlier this year of a royal commission of inquiry which exposed rampant malpractice
AP

PERTH, Australia: The chief executive of Australia’s second biggest bank said Tuesday he plans to resign following accusations Westpac committed 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws.
The financial crime regulator AUSTRAC is pursuing Westpac in the Federal Court for allegedly failing to report millions of international fund transfers including payments allegedly linked to child exploitation in Southeast Asia.
The bank’s CEO, Brian Hartzer, was given 12 months’ notice and will still get his $2.7 million Australian dollar salary ($1.83 million). He will forfeit unvested bonuses and is ineligible for future bonuses.
He is the third top executive from the country’s four major banks to depart in the past 18 months amid the scandal-plagued Australian banking sector.
“As CEO, I accept that I am ultimately accountable for everything that happens at the bank,” Hartzer said in a statement. “And it is clear that we have fallen well short of what the community expects of us, and we expect of ourselves.”
Hartzer will be replaced by Westpac’s current CFO, Peter King, as of December 2. King announced his retirement in September but will remain until a permanent replacement is appointed.
Amid the bloodletting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted announced he will bring forward his retirement to “the first half of 2020”, while long-standing director Ewen Crouch will not seek re-election.
“As was appropriate, we sought feedback from our stakeholders, including shareholders, and having done so it became clear that board and management changes were in the best interest of the bank,” Maxsted said.
The bank is suspected of failing to report 19.5 million international fund transfers worth more than US$7 billion from November 2013 and September 2018.
The financial watchdog in its submission to the Federal Court noted that each of the breaches attracted a civil penalty “between 17 million-21 million Australian dollars.”
In theory, Westpac could face a fine up to 483 trillion Australian dollars (US $330 trillion).
Health minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Tuesday the leadership changes were “appropriate” and “necessary”.
“It follows the strongest, clearest comments from the prime minister and the treasurer about community expectations, and government expectations, in the face of what is a serious and profound breach,” he said.
Australia’s four biggest banks — ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank — were the targets earlier this year of a royal commission of inquiry which exposed rampant malpractice.
The Commonwealth Bank last year faced a theoretical maximum fine of 1 trillion Australian dollars after AUSTRAC found it had failed to report on 53,500 transactions. It negotiated a 700 million Australian dollar settlement.
The bank’s then chief executive Ian Narev had his retirement brought forward, while National Australia Bank chief executive Andrew Thorburn and chair Ken Henry departed in the aftermath of the royal commission.
Westpac has an annual general meeting scheduled for December 12.

