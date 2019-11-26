You are here

  • Home
  • E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares surge on Hong Kong debut

E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares surge on Hong Kong debut

  • By midday on Tuesday, Alibaba was trading at 188.10 Hong Kong dollars ($24.03) per share
  • Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, is China’s richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city.

The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy start with chief executive officer Daniel Zhang joined on stage at a stock exchange ceremony by dignitaries including city Financial Secretary Paul Chan and former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa.

Soon after the gong was sounded, Asia’s most valuable company soared almost eight percent, a bright start after a blockbuster initial public offering that has raised at least $11 billion, making it the city’s biggest in nearly a decade.

“On the occasion of (Alibaba’s) 20th anniversary, we have ushered in an important milestone, which is to come home, come back to Hong Kong for listing,” Zhang said at the ceremony as crowds clapped and cheered.

The listing comes as a major boost to Hong Kong, which has been wracked by months of sometimes violent protests and the China-US trade war, sending the economy into recession.

In a sign of the tensions that still permeate the city after some of the worst violence of the unrest, riot police were stationed outside the exchange on Tuesday.

Alibaba listed at HK$176 — below an HK$188 indicative ceiling originally announced — but briefly hit a high of HK$189.50 in mid-morning business.

The stock pared the gains to end the day HK$187.50, up 6.5 percent.

With 500 million shares offered to investors, the company raised HK$88 billion ($11 billion) in the IPO, the highest since AIA garnered $20.5 billion in 2010. If it chooses to use an over-allotment option to sell a further 75 million shares, it could bring in HK$101.2 billion ($12.9 billion).

Numbers play a key role in the listing. Eight is considered an auspicious number in China and its stock code is 9988, which translates as “long-standing prosperity.”

The Hong Kong IPO is expected to curry favor with Beijing, which has sought to encourage its current and future big tech firms to list nearer to home after the loss of Alibaba and Baidu to Wall Street.

Plans for an Alibaba listing in Hong Kong broke down in 2013, in part because the city’s listing rules prevented founder and then-boss Jack Ma from retaining some control over the board of directors.

Alibaba then wanted an alternative class share structure to give selected minority shareholders extra control over the board, but the Hong Kong bourse declined to change its rules. It listed in New York in 2014 in a world record $25 billion offering.

Since then, the Hong Kong exchange has tweaked the rules to allow double listings, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam had also been pushing Ma to sell shares in the city.

Mainland authorities have also stepped up moves to attract such listings, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July.

“We came home. We came back to list in Hong Kong,” Zhang said. “It helped make up for our regret five years ago.”

Asked whether the firm was planning to sell shares in mainland China, Zhang told reporters: “Hong Kong is a new starting point, but certainly not the end.”

Observers said the introduction of Alibaba could prove a boon for the exchange, which has had a torrid year that also saw it forced to drop a $40 billion takeover bid for the prized London Stock Exchange Group, which would have created a global markets titan.

“Alibaba will be the leading light for bringing more companies in,” Andrew Sullivan, a director at Pearl Bridge Partners, told Bloomberg Television. “You may see some new money being allocated.”

Li Xiaojia, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchange, said: “The return of Alibaba, especially the return of new economic leaders, along with already locally listed, highly successful large companies such as Tencent, will certainly paint a new, beautiful picture for the Hong Kong capital market.”

Topics: e-commerce Markets Alibaba Hong Kong

Related

Business & Economy
Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong public listing worth at least $13bn
Business & Economy
Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong public listing worth at least $13bn

Firings spark dissent in Google ranks

Updated 26 November 2019
AFP

Firings spark dissent in Google ranks

  • One of the workers fired was connected to a petition against Google working with the US immigration and border patrol agency
  • ‘Four of our colleagues took a stand and organized for a better workplace’
Updated 26 November 2019
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Monday fired four employees on the grounds they violated data security policies, prompting ire among colleagues concerned it was retaliation for worker organizing.
One of the workers fired was connected to a petition against Google working with the US immigration and border patrol agency. She confirmed her firing in a message posted on Twitter.
A memo to employees titled “Securing our data” sought to correct what it contended was misinformation about the purported wrongdoing, saying it involved “systematic searches for other employees’ materials and work,” according to reports by US media.
However, a Medium account connected to a massive walkout by Google employees last year argued that the four workers were fired in an attempt to crush efforts to organize staff.
“Four of our colleagues took a stand and organized for a better workplace,” read the post by Google Walkout for Real Change.
“When they did, Google retaliated against them.”
Authors of the post contended that Google policies on data security were tightened to provide cover for getting rid of workers involved in efforts to unionize.
“They think this will crush our efforts, but it won’t,” the Medium post said.
“One of the most powerful companies in the world wouldn’t be retaliating against us if collective action didn’t work.”
Google, the money-making engine of parent company Alphabet, did not respond to a request for comment.
The Google workplace long seen as a blend of fun, good-will and free food has been disrupted by employee opposition to top-level decisions ranging from making contracts with the military to tailoring a version of the search engine for China and the handling of sexual misconduct allegations.
Google employees poured out of buildings at the company’s Mountain View campus a year ago, filling courtyards and patios in solidarity with co-workers who staged similar demonstrations at offices in countries around the world to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct.

Topics: Google

Related

Business & Economy
Google plans to invest £3 billion in Europe
World
Fired Google engineer files complaint, weighs legal options

Latest updates

Erdogan: Turkey’s efforts to solve S-400 missile row with US to continue until April
Turkey orders 168 detained over suspected links to wanted cleric
Two French citizens killed in Haiti: Foreign Ministry
Travis Scott cancelled, Future and Gucci Mane to headline Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday
Deadline approaches for Britons to register to vote in upcoming election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.