Protester shot dead in Iraq capital: medics

An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during clashes between security forces and anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP)
  • 18 demonstrators were wounded by security forces
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi protester died on Tuesday after being shot with a rubber bullet at Baghdad’s flashpoint Al-Ahrar bridge, medics told AFP.

Another 18 demonstrators were wounded by security forces using volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets to keep crowds from crossing the bridge and reaching a cluster of government buildings.

  • ‘Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts’
ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and US officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.
Asked how a solution would be found to the row, Erdogan told reporters during his return from a trip to Qatar on Monday: “There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts.”

