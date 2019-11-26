Protester shot dead in Iraq capital: medics

Erdogan: Turkey’s efforts to solve S-400 missile row with US to continue until April

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and US officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

Asked how a solution would be found to the row, Erdogan told reporters during his return from a trip to Qatar on Monday: “There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts.”