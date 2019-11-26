BAGHDAD: An Iraqi protester died on Tuesday after being shot with a rubber bullet at Baghdad’s flashpoint Al-Ahrar bridge, medics told AFP.
Another 18 demonstrators were wounded by security forces using volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets to keep crowds from crossing the bridge and reaching a cluster of government buildings.
Protester shot dead in Iraq capital: medics
Protester shot dead in Iraq capital: medics
- 18 demonstrators were wounded by security forces
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi protester died on Tuesday after being shot with a rubber bullet at Baghdad’s flashpoint Al-Ahrar bridge, medics told AFP.