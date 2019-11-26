Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

Al Jamila magazine’s new online fashion show aimed at curious, trendy minds

RIYADH: Al Jamila magazine has launched its first video guide to style as a mini-series on social-media platform, Snapchat.

“The Trend – A New Fashion Guide” is described as a unique and distinctive show that has its finger on the global fashion and beauty pulse, and features plenty of high-quality, expert content. The program launched this month and has already attracted 350,000 viewers and 2.7 million views.

Each episode includes an in-depth guide to the latest fashion and beauty trends, with advice on which styles to invest in for this season and next. The program also reports on international fashion weeks, notable outfits and the Arab and global celebrities seen wearing them. In addition, it features guides on how to wear — and not to wear – the latest fashions.

The show is tailored to Arab women, and Saudis in particular, with reports on international fashion that reflect traditional sensibilities in the region and beyond.

Al Jamila magazine specializes in fashion and beauty content created by experts in the fashion, accessories, health, beauty and fitness sectors – to name but a few. It aims to keep readers informed of the latest developments in these areas, offering Arab women the inspiration, guidance and knowledge that empowers them to become pioneers in a competitive world.

