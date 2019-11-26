You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and its online dissent crackdown has shown signs of intensifying recently. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies

  • Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism
  • Facebook is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for both e-commerce and dissent
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

HANOI: A court in Vietnam sentenced a Facebook user to six years in prison on Tuesday for a series of posts he made on the social media platform that the Southeast Asian country’s government said were “anti-state.”
Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism, and its dissent crackdown has shown signs of intensifying recently.
Nguyen Chi Vung, 38, was accused of “making and spreading anti-state information and materials” at the one-day trial at the People’s Court of Bac Lieu province, in the Mekong Delta, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
It said Vung had held 33 livestream sessions on Facebook “to share distorted information” and “encourage people to participate in protests during national holidays.”
Reuters could not reach Vung’s lawyers for comment.
Vung will be placed under house arrest for two years after serving his jail term, the statement said.
The court’s Tuesday decision came days after a music teacher in the central province of Nghe An was convicted of the same offenses and jailed for 11 years.
Facebook is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for both e-commerce and dissent. Facebook said in May it increased the amount of content it restricted access to in Vietnam by more than 500 percent in the last half of 2018.
The ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday that police in Nghe An have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of smearing the image of Ho Chi Minh and spreading anti-state propaganda on Facebook.
Last week, police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested freelance journalist and government critic Pham Chi Dung, accused of “anti-state” propaganda.

Topics: media social media Facebook Vietnam

Related

Media
Vietnam says Facebook violated controversial cybersecurity law
Media
Vietnam passes cybersecurity law despite privacy concerns

Al Jamila magazine’s new online fashion show aimed at curious, trendy minds

Updated 26 November 2019
Arab News

Al Jamila magazine’s new online fashion show aimed at curious, trendy minds

  • Each episode includes an in-depth guide to the latest fashion and beauty trends
Updated 26 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Jamila magazine has launched its first video guide to style as a mini-series on social-media platform, Snapchat.

“The Trend – A New Fashion Guide” is described as a unique and distinctive show that has its finger on the global fashion and beauty pulse, and features plenty of high-quality, expert content. The program launched this month and has already attracted 350,000 viewers and 2.7 million views.

Each episode includes an in-depth guide to the latest fashion and beauty trends, with advice on which styles to invest in for this season and next. The program also reports on international fashion weeks, notable outfits and the Arab and global celebrities seen wearing them. In addition, it features guides on how to wear — and not to wear – the latest fashions.

The show is tailored to Arab women, and Saudis in particular, with reports on international fashion that reflect traditional sensibilities in the region and beyond.

Al Jamila magazine specializes in fashion and beauty content created by experts in the fashion, accessories, health, beauty and fitness sectors – to name but a few. It aims to keep readers informed of the latest developments in these areas, offering Arab women the inspiration, guidance and knowledge that empowers them to become pioneers in a competitive world.
 

Topics: Al Jamila magazine snapchat

Related

Corporate News
Al-Jamila magazine, Persil promote Saudi fashion industry
Media
Snapchat surges in Saudi Arabia as it takes on Instagram

Latest updates

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies
Protester shot dead in Iraq capital: medics
2 Chinese, 7 Filipinos arrested in dumping of toxic waste
Pakistan’s top court suspends extension for army chief
Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.