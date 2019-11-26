You are here

Nine members of Pakistan navy killed in bus crash

The bus was on its way to Karachi from a naval base in Balochistan province when it developed a technical fault and crashed on a mountain pass on the Makran Coastal Highway. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The bus was on its way to Karachi from Balochistan
  • Over 25 people were injured, including women and children
Reuters

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least nine members of the Pakistan navy were killed and 29 other people injured when their bus fell into a deep roadside ditch in the south of the country on Tuesday, officials said.
The bus was on its way to Karachi from a naval base in Balochistan province when it developed a technical fault and crashed on a mountain pass on the Makran Coastal Highway, Muhammad Jameel, assistant commissioner for Bela town near where the accident took place, told Reuters.
“Nine soldiers of the navy were killed and 29 others including women and children were injured in the incident,” Jameel said, adding that victims were transferred to a nearby navy hospital.

2 Chinese, 7 Filipinos arrested in dumping of toxic waste

AP

  • National Bureau of Investigation seized a number of naval vehicles dumping phosphogypsum
  • Suspects have been charged with illegally importing and dumping the waste
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine officials say two Chinese and seven Filipinos have been arrested for dumping hazardous waste that may have traces of radioactive materials in a northwestern coastal town.
The National Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the coast guard has seized a Liberian-registered vessel, the M/V Dayang Century, and two smaller craft used to dump tons of phosphogypsum on a riverbank in Cabangan town in Zambales province.
The bureau says the suspects were involved in transporting about 53,000 tons of phosphogypsum, a toxic byproduct of fertilizer production that can contain natural radioactive elements, from South Korea to Cabangan.
Government agent Habes Corpuz says the suspects have been charged with illegally importing and dumping the waste, which is banned in the Philippines.

