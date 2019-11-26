Pompeo: We will sanction Iranian officials over protests crackdown

You are here

Mike Pompeo said the US has received nearly 20,000 messages about human rights abuses during the Iran protests. (AFP)
Reuters

  • US has received nearly 20,000 messages about human rights abuses during Iran protests
WASHINGTON: The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime's abuses ... and hope they will continue to be sent to us," he said. "We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses." 

Amnesty International said at least 143 people were killed during the protests, which started on Nov. 15 in response to an increase in petrol prices. Iran's "use of lethal force against protesters" must be globally condemned, Amnesty said Monday, adding the that verified videos showed "security forces deliberately shooting unarmed protesters from a short distance". 

The Trump administration said Friday it had sanctioned Iran’s minister of information and telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, for his role in the internet shutdown in the country took place during the protests.

 

 

 

Sudan cabinet scraps law abusing women’s rights: state media

AFP

  • Thousands of women were flogged, fined and even jailed during Bashir’s ironfisted rule
  • The cabinet’s decision is still to be ratified by the ruling sovereign council
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s cabinet Tuesday scrapped a controversial law that severely curtailed women’s rights during the 30-year tenure of deposed autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, state media reported.
Thousands of women were flogged, fined and even jailed during Bashir’s ironfisted rule under the archaic public order law for “indecent and immoral acts.”
“The council of ministers agreed in an extraordinary meeting today to cancel the public order law across all provinces,” the official SUNA news agency reported.
The cabinet’s decision is still to be ratified by the ruling sovereign council, which is an 11-member joint civilian-military body.
Bashir seized power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, severely restricting the role of women in Sudan for decades.
During his rule, authorities implemented a strict moral code that activists said primarily targeted women, through harsh interpretations of Islamic sharia law.
Bashir was deposed by the army on April 11 after months of protests against his rule.
Women were at the forefront of demonstrations.
Activists say the public order law was used as a weapon, with security forces regularly arresting women even for attending private parties or for wearing trousers.
The law also punished those who consumed or brewed alcohol, which is banned in the northeast African country.
Sudan’s new government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has assured citizens it will uphold women’s rights.
On Tuesday, the cabinet also decided to “restructure the country’s judicial system in order to prepare it for the new era,” SUNA reported without elaborating.

