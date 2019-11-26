You are here

Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says

The international payment sector is dominated by US providers such as Visa and MasterCard. (Reuters)
Updated 26 November 2019
Reuters

  • The ECB is now studying the option of introducing a digital currency, but this would have broader consequences for the banks
BRUSSELS: A European Central Bank board member has said Europe must overcome its reliance on international payment providers - but that it is not the central bank's job to come to the rescue and crowd out private sector initiatives.
More than two-thirds of non-cash payments are made with overseas cards as most competing European providers tend to be focused domestically or regionally, Benoit Coeure told a conference on Tuesday. He said this put the euro zone at a competitive disadvantage.
"Europe is at risk of losing its economic edge," Coeure said. "Country-specific solutions lack the necessary size and scale, and national fragmentation has paralysed competition and stifled innovation on the pan-European level."
The sector is dominated by US providers such as Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc. Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have also taken market share with their respective payment schemes, as has the online provider PayPal Holdings Inc. - all also based in the US
The ECB is now studying the option of introducing a digital currency, but this would have broader consequences for the banks. Coeure warned against the central bank crowding out private-sector players.
The ECB recently introduced an instant payment system called TIPS for transactions between banks, but lenders have been slow to join and the scheme has not had a significant impact so far.
Speaking at the same event, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said his aim was to roll out a pan-European instant payment to all parts of the bloc by the end of 2021.
"By that time, everyone in the EU, people and companies, should be able to carry out domestic and cross border instant payment transactions in all payment situations," he said. "EU banks must become fully available for providing and receiving instant payments across the EU."
Relying on non-European payment providers is problematic, Coeure added, because the bloc lacks authority over them and has limited oversight powers.
New digital currency initiatives that seek to fill this void, such as "stablecoins", may also be problematic because they are untested and create legal uncertainty.

Topics: Europe European Central Bank (ECB)

China inks deal for $2bn pine nuts from Kabul

China inks deal for $2bn pine nuts from Kabul

  • The price of pine nuts in Kabul has more than doubled over the past two years
KABUL: China has signed an agreement to purchase pine nuts worth $2 billion from Afghanistan, a major business move by Beijing which has been expanding its investment and trade efforts in the neighboring country, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Afghanistan exported 23,000 tons to China last year and — on the basis of a deal signed in Beijing last week — is expected to increase the amount to more than 62,000 in the next five years.

“This is an important step, it means we have found a foot in one of the world’s markets that is important and does trade in hundreds of billions dollars,” Jan Aqa Naveed, public affairs director of Afghanistan’s Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News.

“It is good for our economy, means we will have a flow of foreign currency, and it will boost the economy of farmers, growers and businessmen here,” he said.

Afghanistan will be also sending dry fruits worth $200 million during the same period, Akbar Rustami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, said.

The rise in exports of pine nuts has increased prices in Kabul’s markets. In 2017, one kilo sold for nearly $20 dollars but the same amount now commands $50.

High demand for the fruit in other parts of the world such as UAE and India has also prompted the ministry of agriculture to increase cultivation.

China is Afghanistan’s major foreign investor and has been engaged in multibillion-dollar projects for the extraction of copper and oil in the country.

Despite the long Afghan war, China sees the country as a bridge to the Indian sub-continent and Iran and plans to host an intra-Afghan dialogue for finding a peaceful settlement to the US-led conflict that has entered its 19th year.

Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an analyst, said that the signing of the agreements with China shows Bejing’s growing interest in Afghanistan, which has rich untapped minerals and resources.

Topics: China pine nuts Kabul

