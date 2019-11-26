India probe finds bearings collusion by SKF, Schaeffler, Tata Steel units

You are here

Updated 26 November 2019
  • European Union antitrust regulators fined SKF, Schaeffler and three Japanese auto parts makers $1.3 billion in 2014 for taking part in a bearings cartel from 2004 through 2011
NEW DELHI: An Indian antitrust investigation has found that units of Tata Steel, Sweden's SKF and Germany's Schaeffler colluded on the pricing of bearings, a report seen by Reuters shows, opening them up to potential fines.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) began an investigation in 2017 after allegations that five companies colluded on bearings prices from 2009-2014 to pass higher raw material costs onto customers in the auto sector.
The CCI can fine firms up to three times the profit made in each year of wrongdoing or 10% of revenue, whichever is higher. European Union antitrust regulators fined SKF, Schaeffler and three Japanese auto parts makers $1.3 billion in 2014 for taking part in a bearings cartel from 2004 through 2011.
CCI's investigations arm said in a report dated May 6, which has not been made public, that it analysed company emails, call records and executive testimonies and concluded that SKF India , Schaeffler India, National Engineering Industries and Tata Steel's bearings division contravened antitrust law by discussing and agreeing prices.
SKF, the world's largest maker of ball-bearings, said in a statement it had assisted the investigation and disputed any claim of wrongdoing.
Schaeffler did not respond to a request for comment. Tata Steel and National Engineering Industries - part of Indian conglomerate CK Birla Group - declined to comment beyond saying the CCI proceedings were confidential.
The investigation arm's 106-page report said it found no evidence against the fifth firm, ABC Bearings, part of US firm Timken Co. ABC Bearings declined to comment.
The report also showed the investigations arm considered the collusion lasted through the financial year to March 2011, but found no evidence to indicate when it actually ended.
The four firms, "through personal meetings of key persons, on two occasions shared the strategic information regarding their future efforts to seek price increase from" auto sector companies, the investigations arm said.
The CCI did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. A person with direct knowledge of the matter said senior CCI officials are reviewing the report and that the antitrust body can still dispute the findings of its investigation arm.
The Indian market for bearings, which reduce friction in moving parts, is worth $1.3 billion and dominated by SKF and Schaeffler, ICRA Research data shows.
The investigation report showed the four companies controlled nearly 75% of the domestic bearings market in the period 2009-11 - a time when prices of steel, the key raw material in bearings, were fluctuating sharply.
The steep steel price volatility, the CCI's investigation arm said, provided the companies an "incentive to collude".
There was consensus among the firms "to seek price increase of 12% and settle at 6%" with tractor and automotive manufacturers. With motorbike makers, there was a consensus to seek a 10% price increase and settle at 4%, the report showed.
The investigation arm also said Schaeffler and National Engineering Industries told the CCI that employees had participated in discussions with competitors "mainly to seek coordinated price increase of bearings". It did not elaborate on when the companies disclosed discussions to the CCI.
During the probe, ABC Bearings, SKF and Tata Steel's bearings division told the CCI they had no evidence of such discussions, the report showed.
"The conduct of the parties has resulted in appreciable adverse effect on competition," the CCI investigation arm said in the report.

Updated 27 November 2019
  • The price of pine nuts in Kabul has more than doubled over the past two years
KABUL: China has signed an agreement to purchase pine nuts worth $2 billion from Afghanistan, a major business move by Beijing which has been expanding its investment and trade efforts in the neighboring country, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Afghanistan exported 23,000 tons to China last year and — on the basis of a deal signed in Beijing last week — is expected to increase the amount to more than 62,000 in the next five years.

“This is an important step, it means we have found a foot in one of the world’s markets that is important and does trade in hundreds of billions dollars,” Jan Aqa Naveed, public affairs director of Afghanistan’s Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News.

“It is good for our economy, means we will have a flow of foreign currency, and it will boost the economy of farmers, growers and businessmen here,” he said.

Afghanistan will be also sending dry fruits worth $200 million during the same period, Akbar Rustami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, said.

The rise in exports of pine nuts has increased prices in Kabul’s markets. In 2017, one kilo sold for nearly $20 dollars but the same amount now commands $50.

High demand for the fruit in other parts of the world such as UAE and India has also prompted the ministry of agriculture to increase cultivation.

China is Afghanistan’s major foreign investor and has been engaged in multibillion-dollar projects for the extraction of copper and oil in the country.

Despite the long Afghan war, China sees the country as a bridge to the Indian sub-continent and Iran and plans to host an intra-Afghan dialogue for finding a peaceful settlement to the US-led conflict that has entered its 19th year.

Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an analyst, said that the signing of the agreements with China shows Bejing’s growing interest in Afghanistan, which has rich untapped minerals and resources.

