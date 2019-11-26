You are here

Hyundai to invest $1.55bn in first Indonesian car plant

The Hyundai Ioniq is shown at AutoMobility event in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The facility, to be built in the city of Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start production in late 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal to build a new factory in Indonesia, which would be its first car plant in Southeast Asia and a crack at Japanese rivals that dominate the market.
The deal comes as Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors struggle with a prolonged sales downturn in China, where they suspended two factories this year.
Hyundai Motor said it will invest about $1.55 billion in the Indonesia auto manufacturing plant from now until 2030, including product development and operation costs.
The facility, to be built in the city of Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start production in late 2021, with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and a plan to grow that to 250,000 vehicles a year, Hyundai said.
Hyundai plans to make small sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), while electric vehicles (EVs) tailored to Southeast Asian market are under consideration.
Hyundai said it is building the production facilities to avoid import tariffs ranging from 5% to 80% in the ASEAN region. The plant will cater to Indonesia, the region's largest automobile market, and other countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), it said.
The plant will allow the automaker to secure future growth to help it "combat slowing demand in the global automotive market", Hyundai said in its statement.
The deal was signed at an event attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Hyundai Motor Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung. Widodo is in South Korea for a meeting of ASEAN leaders hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Moon has been pushing a "New Southern Policy" aiming to deepen ties with Southeast Asia as Seoul seeks to curb its reliance on traditional trading partners like China and the United States.
Hyundai is far behind Japanese rivals in Southeast Asia, with its sales reaching 122,883 vehicles versus Toyota's 854,032 from January to September this year, according to research firm LMC Automotive.
LMC Automotive forecast a 4% year-on-year decline in total vehicle sales in the ASEAN region in the fourth quarter, partly because the slowdowns in the Thai and Indonesian economies show no signs of abating.
Hyundai said key ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore are expected to see combined vehicle sales grow to 4.49 million units in 2026, from 3.16 million in 2017.

China inks deal for $2bn pine nuts from Kabul

Sayed Salahuddin

  • The price of pine nuts in Kabul has more than doubled over the past two years
KABUL: China has signed an agreement to purchase pine nuts worth $2 billion from Afghanistan, a major business move by Beijing which has been expanding its investment and trade efforts in the neighboring country, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Afghanistan exported 23,000 tons to China last year and — on the basis of a deal signed in Beijing last week — is expected to increase the amount to more than 62,000 in the next five years.

“This is an important step, it means we have found a foot in one of the world’s markets that is important and does trade in hundreds of billions dollars,” Jan Aqa Naveed, public affairs director of Afghanistan’s Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News.

“It is good for our economy, means we will have a flow of foreign currency, and it will boost the economy of farmers, growers and businessmen here,” he said.

Afghanistan will be also sending dry fruits worth $200 million during the same period, Akbar Rustami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, said.

The rise in exports of pine nuts has increased prices in Kabul’s markets. In 2017, one kilo sold for nearly $20 dollars but the same amount now commands $50.

High demand for the fruit in other parts of the world such as UAE and India has also prompted the ministry of agriculture to increase cultivation.

China is Afghanistan’s major foreign investor and has been engaged in multibillion-dollar projects for the extraction of copper and oil in the country.

Despite the long Afghan war, China sees the country as a bridge to the Indian sub-continent and Iran and plans to host an intra-Afghan dialogue for finding a peaceful settlement to the US-led conflict that has entered its 19th year.

Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an analyst, said that the signing of the agreements with China shows Bejing’s growing interest in Afghanistan, which has rich untapped minerals and resources.

