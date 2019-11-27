You are here

  • Home
  • PSG rallies to draw 2-2 with Madrid and clinch 1st place

PSG rallies to draw 2-2 with Madrid and clinch 1st place

PSG’s Neymar, left, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe react after Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored his side’s second goal during a Champions League soccer match in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP)
Updated 27 November 2019
AP

PSG rallies to draw 2-2 with Madrid and clinch 1st place

  • Like many times before, the goalkeeper left the field with the Bernabéu crowd chanting his name
  • Navas kept PSG in the game after Karim Benzema gave Madrid a 2-0 lead with a goal in each half at the Bernabéu
Updated 27 November 2019
AP

MADRID: It was another great Champions League night for Keylor Navas at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Like many times before, the goalkeeper left the field with the Bernabéu crowd chanting his name.

This time, though, his outstanding performance was key for Madrid’s opponent, Paris Saint-Germain, which salvaged a 2-2 draw to clinch first place in Group A of the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I’m not surprised,” coach Zinedine Zidane said about Navas. “He had these types of performances when he played for us. He did his job. I think he had four or five very good saves. But it was for them, unfortunately.”

Navas kept PSG in the game after Karim Benzema gave Madrid a 2-0 lead with a goal in each half at the Bernabéu, then Kylian Mbappé and Pablo Sarabia scored in the 81st and 83rd minutes to seal the draw for the visitors.

Mbappé’s goal came after a mistake by current Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is yet to earn the full support of the Madrid fans.

Navas had his name chanted by the Madrid crowd and saluted them as he made his way to the changing room after the game.

“I’m really thankful,” said Navas, who helped Madrid win three Champions League titles before joining PSG this season. “Together we lived some incredible moments here.”

Second-half substitute Gareth Bale nearly gave Madrid the win with a free kick that hit the post deep into injury time, this time with Navas already beaten.

PSG, which started the match without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, needed only a point to clinch first place.

Madrid had secured its spot in the knockout round in advance thanks to Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier Tuesday in the other group game. PSG had already advanced after winning its first four matches, including 3-0 against Madrid at home.

“We played a great match,” Zidane said. “We are not happy with the final result, but we are happy with how we played. We are happy with what we did for the first 80 minutes. If we can keep playing like this, I’ll be satisfied.”
PSG was outplayed during most of the match on Tuesday, with Navas making good saves to keep the hosts from adding to their lead.

“Real Madrid was the better team for many minutes tonight,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “Real Madrid played quite well, with a lot of confidence.”

Benzema put Madrid ahead from close range in the 17th and added his second with a header in the 79th. Mbappé pulled PSG closer a couple of minutes later after a mistake by Courtois, who let a cross go underneath him. Substitute Sarabia netted the equalizer with a shot into the top corner.

PSG thought it had been awarded a penalty and a red card to Thibaut late in the first half, but the decision was reversed by video review because of a push by Idrissa Gueye on left back Marcelo before Mauro Icardi was fouled by the Madrid goalkeeper inside the area.

Tuchel started the match with Icardi, Ángel Di María and Mbappé up front, with Neymar coming in after the break but not contributing much. The Brazil playmaker made his return from injury last Friday in a 2-0 win over Lille in the French league. He hadn’t played since Oct. 5 because of a muscle injury sustained while playing for Brazil during an international break.

Zidane kept Luka Modric and Bale on the bench, using Francisco “Isco” Alarcón and Federico Valverde in midfield. Bale came off the bench in the second half, again being loudly jeered by the Bernabéu crowd.

His late free kick struck the left post of Navas. The Wales forward replaced Hazard, who had an ankle injury.

Benzema scored his first goal after Isco’s shot hit the post. Hazard started the breakaway that led to the goal, with Dani Carvajal and Valverde also getting involved in the well-orchestrated move. The second goal by the French striker was a header off a Marcelo cross.

Mbappé’s goal came after Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Courtois didn’t commit to a low cross inside the area. After the ball went underneath the goalkeeper, Mbappé had an easy shot into the open net.
Sarabia’s well-struck shot from inside the penalty box closed the scoring.

Topics: champions league

Related

Sport
Al-Hilal defeat Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 in Riyadh AFC Champions League final encounter

Abu Dhabi-based Man City owner draws $500m investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

Abu Dhabi-based Man City owner draws $500m investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

  • Europe’s top football clubs have drawn in big money from some of the world’s richest investors over the last decade
  • Man City this month reported record high 2018-2019 revenue of £535.2 million in a fifth consecutive year of profitability
Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

PARIS: US private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest $500 million in the owners of English football champions Manchester City, valuing the Premier League club’s owner at $4.8 billion.
Silver Lake will buy just over 10 percent of Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group (CFG), which owns Manchester City, the companies said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the Financial Times newspaper.
Europe’s top football clubs have drawn in big money from some of the world’s richest investors over the last decade, as the game attracts more and more fans in lucrative markets such as Asia, the United States and the Middle East.
The clubs’ property portfolios are also often seen as lucrative assets.
Man City’s big domestic rival Manchester United are owned by the American Glazer family, while Chelsea is owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. French champions Paris Saint Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.
“Silver Lake is a global leader in technology investing, and we are delighted by both the validation that their investment in CFG represents, and the opportunities for further growth that their partnership brings,” City Football Group Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said in a statement.
City Football Group said none of its existing shareholders were selling equity stakes as part of the Silver Lake deal.
It added that Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would remain the majority CFG shareholder with a stake of around 77 percent.
Man City this month reported record high 2018-19 revenue of £535.2 million ($687 million) in a fifth consecutive year of profitability.
Silver Lake Managing Director Egon Durban will join the board of City Football Group.
“We are excited to invest in CFG, which is redefining football globally and in doing so has successfully built an impressive global platform of marquee football clubs across five continents,” Durban said in a statement.
Manchester City spent much of the 1990s in the doldrums, often out of England’s top-flight league and far behind Manchester United, which remains England’s record league title holders with 20 championship titles.
However, the influx of Middle Eastern cash has since led to a revival in Man City’s fortunes.
The team, managed by former Barcelona man Pep Guardiola, won an unprecedented domestic treble last season — the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
Unlike Manchester United and Liverpool, however, Man City is yet to win Europe’s most prestigious title, the Champions League.

Topics: football Man City Manchester city

Related

Sport
Man City overtake Man Utd as most valuable Premier League club: report
Sport
Man City look to Spurs to slow Liverpool Premier League charge

Latest updates

The eagles have landed: Singapore shows off rare Philippine raptors
‘Jinn’ backlash haunts Jordan’s film industry
Universal language: Saudi designer Lujain Abulfaraj’s ‘Akwan’ makes Arabic fun
‘Knives Out’ stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans give whodunits a shot
Iraq’s deadly unrest closes roads, schools across south

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.