Dubai carrier flydubai acknowledges Russian report on 2016 crash

DUBAI: Dubai budget carrier flydubai has acknowledged the conclusions and recommendations of a report issued by Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.

The report blamed pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of flydubai flight FZ981 in the early hours of March 19, 2016 at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia after aborting a second landing attempt in high winds. All 62 people on board died.

“Flydubai would like to thank the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) the Russian Authorities and the Accredited Representatives for their work,” statement from the airline said.

“During the official investigation, while observing ICAO’s Annex 13 protocols, flydubai appointed a number of subject matter experts to conduct a thorough internal investigation of the factual data as well as to provide substantive responses to the Investigator In Charge.

“In accidents involving Human Factors, it is important to exhaust all possible scenarios when interpreting the factual data. It is the priority of the industry to understand all possible factors contributing to such a tragic accident and ensure critical insights that can make aviation safer are shared.

“We have taken our obligations seriously and have implemented additional actions above and beyond those identified in the Final Report. As part of flydubai’s ongoing commitment to improved air safety, it is our intention to share our additional learnings and insights with the industry,” the carrier added.

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, the chief executive of flydubai, also said that they are almost finished with the compensation process for those who have been “impacted by the loss of loved ones following the accident involving FZ 981.”

“We have now settled the majority of claims and it remains our priority to complete this process. We recognize this is a poignant moment for the families and our long-term care team remains available for as long as they need,” he said in a statement.

Al-Ghaith likewise reiterated the airline’s commitment to improved air safety.

“flydubai will continue to work closely with its industry partners and the regulator to share learnings with the joint aim of enhancing air safety,” he said.