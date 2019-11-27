You are here

Dubai carrier flydubai acknowledges Russian report on 2016 crash

Russian emergency rescuers examine the wreckage of a flydubai flight FZ981 at the Rostov-on-Don airport on March 20, 2016. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai carrier flydubai acknowledges Russian report on 2016 crash

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai budget carrier flydubai has acknowledged the conclusions and recommendations of a report issued by Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.

The report blamed pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of flydubai flight FZ981 in the early hours of March 19, 2016 at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia after aborting a second landing attempt in high winds. All 62 people on board died.

“Flydubai would like to thank the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) the Russian Authorities and the Accredited Representatives for their work,” statement from the airline said.

“During the official investigation, while observing ICAO’s Annex 13 protocols, flydubai appointed a number of subject matter experts to conduct a thorough internal investigation of the factual data as well as to provide substantive responses to the Investigator In Charge.

“In accidents involving Human Factors, it is important to exhaust all possible scenarios when interpreting the factual data. It is the priority of the industry to understand all possible factors contributing to such a tragic accident and ensure critical insights that can make aviation safer are shared.

“We have taken our obligations seriously and have implemented additional actions above and beyond those identified in the Final Report. As part of flydubai’s ongoing commitment to improved air safety, it is our intention to share our additional learnings and insights with the industry,” the carrier added.

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, the chief executive of flydubai, also said that they are almost finished with the compensation process for those who have been “impacted by the loss of loved ones following the accident involving FZ 981.”

“We have now settled the majority of claims and it remains our priority to complete this process. We recognize this is a poignant moment for the families and our long-term care team remains available for as long as they need,” he said in a statement.

Al-Ghaith likewise reiterated the airline’s commitment to improved air safety.

“flydubai will continue to work closely with its industry partners and the regulator to share learnings with the joint aim of enhancing air safety,” he said.

Topics: aviation Flydubai Russia UAE

Two shot at Washington state school in suspected domestic violence incident

Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

Two shot at Washington state school in suspected domestic violence incident

  • No students or staff members were injured in the incident outside the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School
  • The shootings took place around 3:15 p.m. PST when a man walked up to a parked car and shot through the window
Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

NEW MEXICO: A man shot two adults on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Vancouver, Washington, elementary school before being pursued by police and shooting himself in the head, in what authorities described as a domestic violence situation.

No students or staff members were injured in the incident outside the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Vancouver school authorities said.

The shootings took place around 3:15 p.m. PST when a man walked up to a parked car and shot through the window, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brent Waddell told reporters.

Police got a description of the suspect and his vehicle and took pursuit. The suspect later stopped and got out, Waddell said.

“When he was challenged by deputies, he actually put a gun to his head and shot himself,” Waddell said.

Waddell declined to comment on the condition of the victims or the suspect, saying only that all three had been taken to a hospital.

There was a restraining order between the suspect and one of the victims and the suspect was released from jail a few days ago, Waddell said.

Two children were in the car at the time of the shooting and were taken inside the school physically unhurt, he said. Another child connected with the victims was inside the school during the incident.

