Bangladesh sentences seven to death for 2016 cafe attack

Bangladeshi police escort detainees, accused of allegedly plotting the July 1, 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery cafe attack, for their trial in Dhaka on November 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

  • ‘Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt. The court gave them the highest punishment’
DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Wednesday handed death sentences to seven members of an Islamist militant group for plotting an attack on a cafe in 2016 that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, in the south Asian nation’s worst such incident.
“Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt. The court gave them the highest punishment,” public persecutor Golam Sarwar Khan told reporters after the verdict in the capital, Dhaka, amid tight security.
One of the eight people accused was acquitted, he added.
After the ruling, the accused men in the dock in a packed courtroom looked defiant and shouted, “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest), witnesses said.
The July 1 attack on the restaurant popular with foreigners in Dhaka’s diplomatic area shocked the nation of 160 million and signaled a chilling threat to business, including the vital garment exports sector.
Five militants stormed the Holey Artisan cafe, took diners hostage and killed them over 12 hours. Nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian were among the dead. The attackers were also killed in a rescue bid by army commandos.
Khan said the seven men convicted on Wednesday were involved in planning the attack. They belong to the group, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, that seeks to establish Shariah rule in the predominantly Muslim country.

Philippines seizes huge drugs stash, arrests Chinese

AP

  • Thousands of drug suspects have died in purported clashes with police under President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown
MANILA, Philippines: Philippine police have arrested a suspected Chinese drug trafficker and seized from him one of this year’s largest stashes of illegal drugs.
Police say more than 370 kilograms (815 pounds) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 2.5 billion pesos ($49 million) were discovered in the in suburban Makati city apartment of Liu Chao, who was arrested.
National police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Wednesday that two Filipinos allegedly working as Liu’s drug dealers were later separately arrested with 17 more than kilograms of methamphetamine.
Thousands of drug suspects have died in purported clashes with police under President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown. The campaign has drawn international condemnation.

