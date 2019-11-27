You are here

Japan clears restart at nuclear reactor closest to epicenter of 2011 quake

Tohoku Electric received a first green light from Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart the No. 2 reactor at Onagawa, above. (Reuters)
  • The station was swamped by the March 2011 tsunami, but survived with its cooling system intact
  • Restarting the No. 2 reactor will save the utility ¥35 billion each year in fuel costs
TOKYO: Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power said on Wednesday it has won initial regulatory approval to restart a reactor at its Onagawa power plant, more than 8 years after it was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster.
Tohoku Electric said in a statement it has received a first green light from Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart the No. 2 reactor at Onagawa, subject to a public consultation period.
Onagawa was the closest among Japan’s nuclear stations to the epicenter of the magnitude-9 quake in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people, as well as causing the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The station was swamped by the tsunami, but survived with its cooling system intact, saving its reactors from the threat of meltdowns similar to those that occurred at Tokyo Electric Power’s Fukushima Daiichi station to the south.
Further approvals will be required before the restart, along with the consent of local authorities, which is not guaranteed.
The reactor is a boiling water reactor (BWR) with the same basic design as those that melted down in the Fukushima crisis.
Tohoku Electric expects to spend ¥340 billion ($3.1 billion) on safety upgrades at the Onagawa plant, including for a wall stretching 800 meters (2,625-ft) in length and standing as tall as 29 meters above sea level to protect it from tsunamis.
Restarting the No. 2 reactor will save the utility ¥35 billion each year in fuel costs, he said.
The Fukushima disaster led to the eventual shutdown of the country’s then-54 operational reactors, which once provided nearly a third of Japan’s electricity. All had to be relicensed under new standards after the disaster highlighted operational and regulatory failings.
While the approval will be a boost for Japan’s resurgent nuclear industry, the sector will still miss a government target of providing at least a fifth of the country’s electricity by 2030, an analysis by Reuters showed last year.
Nine reactors have been restarted, all of them pressurized water reactors located far from Tokyo, while the stigma of Fukushima still hangs over use of the older BWR technology.
The issue of nuclear safety in Japan was highlighted again earlier this week when Pope Francis — who met victims of the Fukushima nuclear disaster while in Japan over the weekend — said nuclear energy should not be used until there are ironclad guarantees that it is safe for people and the environment.

Topics: Japan

South Korea fires warning shots toward North Korean merchant vessel

South Korea fires warning shots toward North Korean merchant vessel

  • The South Korean military issued a warning and fired shots into the water near the ship to drive it away
  • It was the second time the South fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017
SEOUL: South Korea’s military fired warning shots toward a North Korean merchant boat with engine trouble that violated their sea border on Wednesday, South Korean officials said.
The vessel was detected crossing the inter-Korean maritime frontier at around 6:40 a.m. (2140 GMT Tuesday) near a South Korean border island off the west coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The South Korean military issued a warning and fired shots into the water near the ship to drive it away.
“So far, we confirmed that the ship drifted toward that area due to bad weather and engine trouble, and it’s currently on the way back to the North on its own,” the JCS said in a statement.
It was the second time the South fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017, a military official said. Moon has vowed to re-engage with the reclusive North.
South Korea also fired warning shots in September toward a drifting boat and then sent a navy mechanic to help fix its engine.
Inter-Korean relations have cooled after a flurry of diplomacy, including three summits last year, during which Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to improve ties and revive stalled economic projects.
However, there has been no substantial progress and sanctions aimed at Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs have been tightened.
There has also been no major progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.
Sailors from both sides have been killed in previous skirmishes in the waters off the west coast of the Korean peninsula.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

