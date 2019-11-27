Iran hosts Taliban to discuss Afghan peace process  

You are here

Head of Political Office of Taliban Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai (R) and chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (L) attend peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019. (Reuters/ File Photo)
  • Taliban chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif
  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen confirmed the meeting in a social media post
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV says a delegation of the Taliban visited Tehran and discussed efforts to bring a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 18-year war.
Wednesday’s report said Taliban politburo chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. It said they discussed Tehran’s readiness to help facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the meeting took place on Tuesday.
While rare, these are not the first talks between the Taliban and Iranian officials.
U.S.-Taliban peace talks collapsed in September. In the following weeks, a Taliban delegation traveled to Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan.
Last Tuesday, the Taliban freed an American and an Australian held hostage since 2016 in exchange for three top Taliban figures. The insurgent group said the swap could help rekindle peace negotiations.  

Arab News story on Hajj app wins Pakistani journalism award

Arab News Pakistan

  • Another correspondent takes home the prize in the entrepreneurship category
  • Organisers received thousands of submissions in more than 40 categories
ISLAMABAD: Arab News bagged two prestigious “Journalist of the Year 2019” awards in the innovation and entrepreneurship categories at a ceremony organized by Agahi in Islamabad Monday night.
While the story by S. Jamal on a Pakistani startup launching the world’s first Hajj app won in the innovation category, the newspaper was also honored for a story written by Saima Shabbir on women entrepreneurs in the Hunza valley.
Now in its seventh year, the AGAHI Awards received thousands of submissions in more than 40 categories from across Pakistan, with a jury comprising national and international experts evaluating the entries.
Commenting on the exercise, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer, Mishal Pakistan and co-founder, AGAHI Awards, said: “Journalism is evolving from institution centric to people centric journalism, the AGAHI Awards is a catalyst to recognize the best knowledge creators in the society. Journalism in Pakistan is at par with international standards in terms of fairness, quality and professional competence”.
The AGAHI Awards were first launched in Pakistan in March 2012 and have become an integral part of several media development initiatives in the country.

