Iran hosts Taliban to discuss Afghan peace process  

Arab News story on Hajj app wins Pakistani journalism award

ISLAMABAD: Arab News bagged two prestigious “Journalist of the Year 2019” awards in the innovation and entrepreneurship categories at a ceremony organized by Agahi in Islamabad Monday night.

While the story by S. Jamal on a Pakistani startup launching the world’s first Hajj app won in the innovation category, the newspaper was also honored for a story written by Saima Shabbir on women entrepreneurs in the Hunza valley.

Now in its seventh year, the AGAHI Awards received thousands of submissions in more than 40 categories from across Pakistan, with a jury comprising national and international experts evaluating the entries.

Commenting on the exercise, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer, Mishal Pakistan and co-founder, AGAHI Awards, said: “Journalism is evolving from institution centric to people centric journalism, the AGAHI Awards is a catalyst to recognize the best knowledge creators in the society. Journalism in Pakistan is at par with international standards in terms of fairness, quality and professional competence”.

The AGAHI Awards were first launched in Pakistan in March 2012 and have become an integral part of several media development initiatives in the country.