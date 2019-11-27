You are here

  • Home
  • HSBC private banking sees revenue growth on Asia boost

HSBC private banking sees revenue growth on Asia boost

London-headquartered HSBC aims to increase its onshore presence in China, home to an eighth of all billionaires’ wealth worldwide and where it is one of the few global banks to operate a private banking business. (AFP)
Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

HSBC private banking sees revenue growth on Asia boost

  • “The strategy to achieve double-digit asset and revenue growth is working”: executive
  • Asia has emerged as the main battleground for global wealth managers
Updated 27 November 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: The private banking business of HSBC Holdings is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client assets and revenue, riffing off a surge in Asian wealth, the unit’s chief executive told Reuters.

Antonio Simoes also said that the London-headquartered bank aims to increase its onshore presence in China, home to an eighth of all billionaires’ wealth worldwide and where it is one of the few global banks to operate a private banking business.

“The strategy to achieve double-digit asset and revenue growth is working,” said Simoes, who assumed his role in January. “And as part of that, Asia is by far the region that is growing the most.”

With higher economic growth, rapidly rising wages and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem producing rich clients at a pace faster than the West, Asia has emerged as the main battleground for global wealth managers.

Assets managed by HSBC’s private banking unit rose 9.4 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to $338 billion, while revenue rose 4.6 percent versus the same period a year earlier to $1.4 billion. The unit is the smallest contributor to group revenue at 3 percent.

Asia accounts for 42 percent of HSBC’s total private banking assets, making it the single largest market. The region also accounts for the biggest share of the bank’s overall revenue.

But six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed Hong Kong — one of Asia’s two main wealth management hubs along with Singapore — have triggered concern about rich clients looking for alternative centers.

Simoes, however, said his business in the Chinese territory had not been impacted. “Our third-quarter results showed very resilient performance for Hong Kong against the backdrop of what’s happening,” he said. “From a private banking perspective, we continue to have targets for Hong Kong that are very ambitious.”

Simoes said the private banking business was sticking to its target announced last year of adding 700 people to its Asia unit by 2022 from a headcount of 1,100 at the end of 2017. Three hundred bankers have already been hired so far, he said.

HSBC’s private banking growth plans come as interim CEO Noel Quinn reviews the lender’s worldwide businesses as part of an audition for the full-time role under Chairman Mark Tucker.

Global wealth managers looking to grow in China — where HSBC’s unit is present onshore in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou — continue to consider an offshore business as the preferred route due to regulatory restrictions on investment products and a lack of sizeable physical branch networks.

“Going forward, we want to be bigger in onshore China and we are looking at how to do that as regulations change,” Simoes said. “If you take a 10-year view, we will need to be bigger in onshore China.”

Topics: HSBC

Related

Business & Economy
HSBC France to leave its Champs Elysees headquarters
Business & Economy
HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit falls 18%, misses forecasts

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

Updated 27 November 2019
Arab News

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

  • The conference will examine different sectors from health care to education
Updated 27 November 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Arab and British business leaders will meet this week to discuss how technology in industry can help forge closer UK-Middle East ties.

A conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London on Thursday will examine how different sectors — from health care to education — are being transformed and explore the importance of workforce training along with ways to give youth the essential skills to succeed.

The high-profile event will be held under the title “4th Industrial Revolution: Charting New Systems for Arab-British Cooperation.” The fourth industrial revolution phrase was coined for the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2016 and is often used to describe the fundamental shift in the business and social landscape happening in the 21st century, with technology at its core.

The gathering will be made up of four panels with a focus on technology and its role in the industrial, healthcare, financial and agricultural sectors, each chaired by speakers from companies based across the Arab world and in the UK, including Prof. Ibrahim Eldukheri, director general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

Topics for discussion will include how technology can improve the delivery of healthcare services and the use of automation in agriculture to limit the impact of climate change and usher in a “green revolution” in farming.

The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce was set up in 1975 to promote trade and investment between the UK and Arab countries through its work with government ministries, trade and investment bodies and diplomatic missions in London.

Group membership is open to all with an interest in Arab-British commercial relations.

Topics: UK-MidEast technology

Related

Science & Technology
Preventive healthcare technology — the future of medicine?
Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ties ‘important for UK’ says minister

Latest updates

HRW says Turkey’s north Syria ‘safe zone’ not safe
Saudi experts start work on Yemeni airport upgrade
Saudi minister: Kingdom’s judiciary unique, efficient
Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region
Projects in the eastern governorates of Makkah amount to SR13 billion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.