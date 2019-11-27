Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

LONDON: Arab and British business leaders will meet this week to discuss how technology in industry can help forge closer UK-Middle East ties.

A conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London on Thursday will examine how different sectors — from health care to education — are being transformed and explore the importance of workforce training along with ways to give youth the essential skills to succeed.

The high-profile event will be held under the title “4th Industrial Revolution: Charting New Systems for Arab-British Cooperation.” The fourth industrial revolution phrase was coined for the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2016 and is often used to describe the fundamental shift in the business and social landscape happening in the 21st century, with technology at its core.

The gathering will be made up of four panels with a focus on technology and its role in the industrial, healthcare, financial and agricultural sectors, each chaired by speakers from companies based across the Arab world and in the UK, including Prof. Ibrahim Eldukheri, director general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

Topics for discussion will include how technology can improve the delivery of healthcare services and the use of automation in agriculture to limit the impact of climate change and usher in a “green revolution” in farming.

The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce was set up in 1975 to promote trade and investment between the UK and Arab countries through its work with government ministries, trade and investment bodies and diplomatic missions in London.

Group membership is open to all with an interest in Arab-British commercial relations.