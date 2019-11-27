You are here

  • Home
  • Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

Tech in healthcare is one of the topics that will be explored. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 November 2019
Arab News

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

  • The conference will examine different sectors from health care to education
Updated 27 November 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Arab and British business leaders will meet this week to discuss how technology in industry can help forge closer UK-Middle East ties.

A conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London on Thursday will examine how different sectors — from health care to education — are being transformed and explore the importance of workforce training along with ways to give youth the essential skills to succeed.

The high-profile event will be held under the title “4th Industrial Revolution: Charting New Systems for Arab-British Cooperation.” The fourth industrial revolution phrase was coined for the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2016 and is often used to describe the fundamental shift in the business and social landscape happening in the 21st century, with technology at its core.

The gathering will be made up of four panels with a focus on technology and its role in the industrial, healthcare, financial and agricultural sectors, each chaired by speakers from companies based across the Arab world and in the UK, including Prof. Ibrahim Eldukheri, director general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

Topics for discussion will include how technology can improve the delivery of healthcare services and the use of automation in agriculture to limit the impact of climate change and usher in a “green revolution” in farming.

The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce was set up in 1975 to promote trade and investment between the UK and Arab countries through its work with government ministries, trade and investment bodies and diplomatic missions in London.

Group membership is open to all with an interest in Arab-British commercial relations.

Topics: UK-MidEast technology

Related

Science & Technology
Preventive healthcare technology — the future of medicine?
Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ties ‘important for UK’ says minister

Aramco IPO retail subscription at SR32bn

Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News

Aramco IPO retail subscription at SR32bn

  • The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5 percent of the company, or about 3 billion shares
Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached SR32.57 billion ($8.69 billion) on Wednesday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 1,017,816,380 shares, Samba Capital and Investment Management Company said in a statement.

The last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28, it said. Aramco launched the IPO on Nov. 3.

The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5 percent of the company, or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of SR30 to SR32, valuing the IPO at as much as SR96 billion ($25.6 billion) and giving the company a potential market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO Aramco

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco IPO retail subscriptions cross SR21 billion
Business & Economy
SAMA says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

Latest updates

HRW says Turkey’s north Syria ‘safe zone’ not safe
Saudi experts start work on Yemeni airport upgrade
Saudi minister: Kingdom’s judiciary unique, efficient
Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region
Projects in the eastern governorates of Makkah amount to SR13 billion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.