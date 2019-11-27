You are here

Ruling on Pakistan army chief's tenure likely today

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 November 2019
Aamir Saeed

Ruling on Pakistan army chief’s tenure likely today

  • Chief justice adjourns case, criticizes govt on ‘clerical error’
  • Bajwa was due to retire at midnight on Thursday
Updated 27 November 2019
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing for a day to rule on a proposed extension to army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for another three years.

Bajwa was due to retire at midnight on Thursday after completing his initial three-year term but Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan granted him a second period in the post because of the “regional security environment.”

During the daylong hearing, Pakistani Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan presented, on behalf of the government, the arguments in favor of the move but failed to convince the apex court about legal provisions adopted to grant the extension.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, presiding over the case brought on the request of the petitioner, Advocate Riaz Hanif, adjourned proceedings until Thursday for the resolution of legal issues. “There is still time. The government should look into the issue by tomorrow, otherwise we are bound to fulfill our duty under the constitution,” he said.

On Tuesday, the court had suspended the government’s notification of Aug. 19, extending the general’s term for another three years, citing procedural flaws, and instructed the Ministry of Defense, the federal government, and the army chief to file their respective responses on Wednesday.

Shortly after the court hearing, Prime Minister Khan convened a special session of the Cabinet to discuss the issue. A new summary for the extension of Bajwa’s tenure was approved and duly endorsed by Khan and President Arif Alvi.

The chief justice told the court that the premier had requested the reappointment of Bajwa, but the president had issued a notification for an extension of the general’s tenure. “They (the Law Ministry) never bothered to check what was written and what they were sending (to the president for approval),” Khosa said.

On the handling of the matter, he added: “They (the government) should not do something like this with a high-ranking officer.”

However, the attorney-general tried to play down the gaffe, referring to it as a “clerical error.” He said that the process was “nothing new” adding that extensions had been granted to different army chiefs in the past and were “notified in the same manner.”

Barrister Farogh Naseem, who on Tuesday resigned as Pakistani minister of law and justice, was present in the packed courtroom to represent the army chief and was expected to give his arguments before the court on Thursday.

The attorney general told the hearing that “until command is handed over to another general, the army chief cannot be considered retired.”

Topics: Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa

113 Syrian refugees welcomed in Italy

Updated 27 November 2019
AFP

113 Syrian refugees welcomed in Italy

  The 113 men, women and children arrived at Rome's Fiumicino airport from Lebanon
Updated 27 November 2019
AFP

ROME: More than a hundred Syrian refugees arrived in Rome on Wednesday, the latest wave of refugees from the war-torn country to be escorted to safety in Europe.
The 113 men, women and children arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport from Lebanon where church groups had arranged their safe passage out of refugee camps.
“Viva Italy,” shouted the approximately 30 children among the group, as a host families and volunteers greeted the new arrivals — some of them family members — with smiles and tears.
“These kids have only known the war and refugee camps. But now they’ll have a future in Italy,” said Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio, which together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy (FCEI) and the Waldensian Evangelical Church, organized and financed the safe passage.
Since 2016, the groups have together brought over 3,000 Syrians to Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra, 1,800 of them to Italy alone.
For the new arrivals, the network provides housing and organizes schooling for children as well as language classes. Within about a year, most families have begun to integrate into society, organizers say.
One, Rola Alattal, 20, came to Italy a year and five months ago with her immediate family, and was again at the airport on Wednesday to greet her uncle, a beaming Ibrahim Bitar, and his young family.
“Things were getting a bit bad for him in Syria,” said Alattal, explaining how Bitar escaped to Lebanon after being pressured to join the Syrian army two years ago. But without documents, he couldn’t work and his situation became more desperate.
Another new arrival, Bushra Alkanj, 26, was to travel to Padua to live with other young women, since she had arrived alone without family.
“Just like the others here, we’re excited to go to our new home,” said Alkanj.
Alkanj left her home and family in 2012 in Syria for Lebanon, where she continued to study and volunteer to help other exiled Syrians.
“But like so many other Syrians in Lebanon the situation is getting worse and so I was forced to ask for help,” said Alkanj. “Now I feel safe, I’m in Italy.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions, mostly to Turkey and Lebanon, since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrians in the country to a “safe zone” in northern Syria, a move humanitarian groups such as Amnesty International say amounts to sending them back to a war zone.
Last month, Erdogan threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe, increasing fears of a new wave of migrants.
Organizers of Wednesday’s safe passage expressed convern, saying governments were increasingly impeding humanitarian groups’ work, with the result that refugees were even more desperate.
“People are more afraid, they’re risking more, their lives,” said Christiane Groeben, vice president of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.
“When government people say ... that the numbers (of migrants arriving in Europe) have gone down, they have gone down because more people have drowned,” said Groeben, referring to migrants, including Syrians, who continue to take the perilous sea route for Europe.
“You’re not allowed to save them anymore.”

Topics: Syria Italy refugees

