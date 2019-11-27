Mashroat, SCE sign MoU to enhance engineering capabilities

RIYADH: The National Project Management Organization (Mashroat) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE) to build skills in the construction sector and ensure that regulations follow the best international practices.

The aim is to enhance Saudi employees’ abilities in construction via strategic partnerships with government entities.

The public sector and Mashroat play a pivotal role in leading initiatives to improve investment in the construction sector.

The SCE “is one of the most important professional bodies in Saudi Arabia, and is involved with every major construction and infrastructure project ongoing in the Kingdom,” said Mashroat Director General Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi.

“The MoU … will see the introduction of joint training workshops for engineers in order to ensure the best international standards are met,” he added.

“It is vital that the construction and infrastructure sectors meet international standards in order to build confidence and enhance competition.”

SCE Chairman Saad bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani said: “The partnership with Mashroat will have a positive impact on the SCE’s development initiatives.”

He added: “It will enable Saudi engineers to manage the large portfolios of the local mega-projects using the best professional standards. It will also raise the quality of construction projects in line with Vision 2030.”

Mashroat provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of national infrastructure, and to ensure that projects are in line with global best practices and Vision 2030.