Mashroat, SCE sign MoU to enhance engineering capabilities

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 sec ago

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Project Management Organization (Mashroat) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE) to build skills in the construction sector and ensure that regulations follow the best international practices.

The aim is to enhance Saudi employees’ abilities in construction via strategic partnerships with government entities.

The public sector and Mashroat play a pivotal role in leading initiatives to improve investment in the construction sector. 

The SCE “is one of the most important professional bodies in Saudi Arabia, and is involved with every major construction and infrastructure project ongoing in the Kingdom,” said Mashroat Director General Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi.

“The MoU … will see the introduction of joint training workshops for engineers in order to ensure the best international standards are met,” he added.

“It is vital that the construction and infrastructure sectors meet international standards in order to build confidence and enhance competition.”

SCE Chairman Saad bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani said: “The partnership with Mashroat will have a positive impact on the SCE’s development initiatives.”

He added: “It will enable Saudi engineers to manage the large portfolios of the local mega-projects using the best professional standards. It will also raise the quality of construction projects in line with Vision 2030.” 

Mashroat provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of national infrastructure, and to ensure that projects are in line with global best practices and Vision 2030.

Topics: National Project Management Organization (Mashroat) Saudi Council of Engineers

Updated 28 November 2019
SPA

Saudi experts start work on Yemeni airport upgrade

  Updated 28 November 2019
Updated 28 November 2019
SPA

ADEN: A team of Saudi technical experts on Tuesday visited Aden International Airport as part of a redevelopment initiative for the site.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) team, headed by Ahmed Al-Medkhali, met with specialists to assess and study the extent of work required to upgrade the airport.

Al-Medkhali said an evaluation of the necessary technical and structural needs of the airport would include assessing buildings, facilities and the runway, in addition to inspecting lighting and runway equipment, existing navigation devices, and the arrival and departure lounges.

“We are here to assess the airport’s emergency requirements and reactivate it. We’re working to evaluate all requirements and needs, to study them, and recommend the necessary work to address those needs, as part of the work of the SDRPY to support the transport, airports and ports sector,” added Al-Medkhali.

HIGHLIGHT

The SDRPY helps to implement Yemeni airport safety plans by providing fully equipped ambulances, fire trucks fitted with the latest technology, in addition to ensuring compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) airport safety and firefighting requirements.

The SDRPY recently completed the revamp of Al-Ghaida airport in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate and conducted successful air navigation systems tests and flight-testing procedures there in cooperation with internationally accredited companies.

The program helps to implement Yemeni airport safety plans by providing fully equipped ambulances and fire trucks fitted with the latest technology, in addition to ensuring compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) airport safety and firefighting requirements.

Separately, on Tuesday, SDRPY officials signed a number of contracts relating to a development project at the Baqah border post linking the Saada governorate to the Kingdom. The program was also behind the delivery of generators to the director of the post, Khalid Al-Omaisi, with the aim of improving its operational capabilities.

The SDRPY, supervised by Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, not only gives financial aid for development in Yemen but also provides educational training and resources.

The program was established almost a year ago to work alongside the Yemeni government to devise and implement development projects in all areas affecting the daily lives of the Yemeni people, to facilitate recovery, create job opportunities, provide basic services and support the economy.

Topics: Yemen

