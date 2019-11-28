Gary Rhodes died from head injury in Dubai

LONDON: Gary Rhodes died in a Dubai hospital from a head injury, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 59-year-old TV chef collapsed at his home in Dubai with a subdural hematoma, according to the statement released to "end painful speculation" surrounding his sudden death.

The condition is when blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain and is usually caused by a head injury.

“The Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie,” the statement said.

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

"At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

On Wednesday, Rock Oyster Media said Rhodes was taken ill "very suddenly at home" during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

Tributes poured in for the chef who is credited, among others for rejuvenating British cuisine in the 1990s. Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were among those who paid tribute.

British media reported that an earlier Instagram post from Oliver said Rhodes had died after a "tragic fall" but the tweet was later amended to remove the cause of death.

Early in his career Rhodes was involved in a road accident in Amsterdam that left him in a coma.

After huge success in the UK, opening restaurants and starring in TV shows Rhodes Around Britain and MasterChef, he moved to Dubai 11 years ago where he was onvolved in several restaurants.

Chefs Nick and Scott, who alos run a restaurant in Dubai, were among those paying tribute, posting an image with Rhodes and calling him a legend and an inspiration.