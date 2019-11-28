You are here

  • Home
  • Gary Rhodes died from head injury in Dubai

Gary Rhodes died from head injury in Dubai

Chef duo Nick and Scott, who also run an eatery in Dubai, with Gary Rhodes. (Nick and Scott Instagram)
Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News

Gary Rhodes died from head injury in Dubai

Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Gary Rhodes died in a Dubai hospital from a head injury, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 59-year-old TV chef collapsed at his home in Dubai with a subdural hematoma, according to the statement released to "end painful speculation" surrounding his sudden death.

The condition is when blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain and is usually caused by a head injury.

“The Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie,” the statement said.

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

"At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

On Wednesday, Rock Oyster Media said Rhodes was taken ill "very suddenly at home" during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

Tributes poured in for the chef who is credited, among others for rejuvenating British cuisine in the 1990s. Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were among those who paid tribute.

British media reported that an earlier Instagram post from Oliver said Rhodes had died after a "tragic fall" but the tweet was later amended to remove the cause of death.

Early in his career Rhodes was involved in a road accident in Amsterdam that left him in a coma.

After huge success in the UK, opening restaurants and starring in TV shows Rhodes Around Britain and MasterChef, he moved to Dubai 11 years ago where he was onvolved in several restaurants.

Chefs Nick and Scott, who alos run a restaurant in Dubai, were among those paying tribute, posting an image with Rhodes and calling him a legend and an inspiration.

Topics: Gary Rhodes Dubai

Related

Lifestyle
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies at 59 in Dubai after falling ill ‘very suddenly’
Corporate News
Michelin-starred chefs delight Riyadh foodies

Gamers on the march as global giant makes Saudi debut

Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Gamers on the march as global giant makes Saudi debut

  • FOur-day gaming expo will run until Nov. 30 at the Riyadh Expo Center in the city’s Front
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s growing army of video game players has received a further boost with world-leading games festival Insomnia making its Saudi debut as part of Riyadh Season.

The four-day gaming expo will run until Nov. 30 at the Riyadh Expo Center in the city’s Front.

Insomnia Gaming, the UK’s biggest video games festival, said that the electronic sports (e-sports) market in the Middle East and North Africa region is growing by about 25 percent every year, the fastest rate in the world.

In 2018, Insomnia signed a multi-year agreement to bring the festival to the region, starting with Cairo, then Dubai and now Riyadh.

Azzam Al-Omran, Riyadh’s Front Zone manager, said that Saudi Arabia “is a great location for Insomnia to break ground.”

BACKGROUND

In 2018, Insomnia signed a multi-year agreement to bring the festival to the region, starting with Cairo, then Dubai and now Riyadh.

“The gaming industry in Saudi Arabia keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he told Arab News. 

“There is a local precedent for gaming events in the country, with past events such as Gamers’ Day and Gamers’ Con. So it was easy for us to localize the event, bringing some of the best players in the world.”

Casual and professional gamers can enjoy a variety of activities that appeal to gamers of all ages.

Major e-sports companies have set up booths where players can test out the latest tech and see the latest developments in the sport.

Some of the year’s most popular tournament games, such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are also available.

Younger audiences can sample the latest additions to the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Let’s Go! and Pokemon Sword and Shield, seated comfortably under a giant inflatable Pikachu as they enjoy the game on Nintendo’s latest console offering, the Nintendo Switch.

The event features a series of competitions, with all of the available player-versus-player games getting their own tournaments.

Prizes range from SR9,374 ($2,500) to SR33,750, and registration is open to anyone with a ticket.

The expo’s featured guests include members of the FaZe Clan, one of the world’s biggest names in e-sports. 

The team will be available for meet-and-greets, and will give out tournament prizes.

Insomnia also offers other types of entertainment, and is sponsoring two cosplay contests — one for professionals aged 16 and above, and the other for amateurs aged 12 and above.

The gaming festival also features a stage with shows, dance performances, skits and tributes to famous video games, BMX bike and skateboard performances and a lip sync battle.

Tickets to Insomnia are available on the official festival website. 

The expo is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi gamers seeking global recognition
Saudi Arabia
Fun-packed Jeddah Gamers Con a big draw

Latest updates

Gamers on the march as global giant makes Saudi debut
Al-Jubeir meets UAE defense college students
Turkey ‘may stall NATO defense plan over Syria dispute’
Hiker wants people to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty
France warns Turkey over Syria military action ahead of talks with European leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.