You are here

  • Home
  • Man City owners expand empire

Man City owners expand empire

The Etihad stadium, home of Manchester City in the UK. The owners, City Football Group (CFG), are expanding their global stable of clubs to eight in countries from China to Japan to the US. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 November 2019
Reuters

Man City owners expand empire

  • Mumbai City FC deal comes a day after Abu Dhabi-owned CFG becomes most valuable soccer group in the world
Updated 29 November 2019
Reuters

MUMBAI: The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy 65 percent of Indian soccer team Mumbai City FC, expanding their global stable of clubs to eight in countries from China to Japan to the US.

The City Football Group (CFG) announced the deal just a day after it agreed to sell a stake to the US private equity firm Silver Lake for $500 million, making it the most valuable soccer group in the world with a $4.8 billion price tag.

While rivals such as Manchester United have focused on building their brand and global following based on one team, CFG has acquired clubs around the world and modelled them on the Manchester City style of play and off-field organization.

The strategy has helped to boost the exposure and popularity of the Premier League champions, whose fortunes have been transformed after decades in the doldrums thanks to an infusion of cash from Abu Dhabi since 2008.

Announcing the Mumbai City deal, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano said that the group had been looking for years at soccer in India and the Indian Super League (ISL), which is currently in its sixth season.

“Our goal is long term, we are here to stay,” he told a news conference in Mumbai. 

“We are not here to lose money, we will look to help the league generally improve so that everybody makes money, including us. It will take time, we are patient.”

Mumbai City FC’s home ground is the Mumbai Football Arena, which has a capacity of just 8,000 while the team is sitting in seventh place in the 10-team ISL after five games.

“We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian Football as a whole,” CFG Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in the statement.

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that CFG, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was likely to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City.

Existing shareholders in the Mumbai club, including Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and chartered accountant Bimal Parekh, will control the remaining 35 percent stake.

Cricket-mad India is a massive underachiever as far as soccer is concerned and the country of 1.3 billion people has yet to make a single appearance at a World Cup final.

A number of European clubs have, however, set up academies on a franchise basis to get a foothold in a potentially huge market. Spain’s La Liga has invested in a network of training centers to keep an eye on emerging talent and to encourage sales of strips for teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Traditionally quite popular in Goa, Kerala and Kolkata, interest in soccer in India has grown over the past decade with the arrival of hundreds of artificial pitches in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which have drawn in a young population previously focused chiefly on cricket.

“It is a great endorsement of the increasing appeal of Indian football and for all football fans in India,” Nita Ambani, founder chairperson of the ISL, said in the City Group statement.

English Premier League and European Champions League games now draw millions of viewers and are easily available on India’s big streaming networks for subscriptions of $7 to $13 a year.

The ISL is promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and TV network Star India, which is owned by Walt Disney.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council, soccer had a total of 498 million viewers in India in 2018 last year compared with 741 million for cricket.

Mumbai City has had Premier League veterans such as Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as marquee players in the past. The first edition of the ISL was won by Atletico de Kolkata, which then counted Atletico Madrid as a co-owner. 

Topics: Machester city

Related

Sport
Abu Dhabi-based Man City owner draws $500m investment from private equity firm Silver Lake
Sport
Mo Salah scores as Liverpool beat Man City in huge boost to title hopes

Hong Kong Airlines delays salaries as protests hit tourism

Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

Hong Kong Airlines delays salaries as protests hit tourism

  • Nearly six months of protests in the international finance hub have dealt its tourism sector a massive blow
  • Cathay Pacific has also had a torrid year, hit by the collapse in arrivals and punished by Chinese regulators
Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Low-cost carrier Hong Kong Airlines said Friday it will delay salary payments to some staff, warning its business has been “severely affected” by the political unrest in the city.
Nearly six months of protests in the international finance hub have dealt its tourism sector a massive blow, and airlines serving the city have struggled.
“Hong Kong Airlines’ business is severely affected by the social unrest in Hong Kong and a sustained weak travel demand,” the carrier said in a statement.
“With November being a low travel season, our revenue has dipped significantly, impacting our payroll for the month.”
It said November salaries for all staff except cabin crew and overseas employees would now be delayed until December 6, but insisted the “one-off salary arrangement does not impact our daily operation.”
Hong Kong Airlines is owned by struggling Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been looking to lower its debt burden.
Earlier this year it unloaded another low-cost carrier — HK Express — to rival Cathay Pacific and it also cut some operations.
In early November, Hong Kong Transport and Housing Bureau ordered the airline to take further steps to improve its financial situation.
The tourism industry in Hong Kong has been battered by nearly six months of pro-democracy protests that have become increasingly violent, with arrivals falling by half.
The crisis comes as the economy was already feeling pressure from the China-US trade war, plunging into recession during the third quarter.
Cathay has also had a torrid year, hit by the collapse in arrivals and punished by Chinese regulators because some of its staff voiced support for the pro-democracy protests.
Singapore Airlines, China Eastern and Virgin Australia have all cut flights to Hong Kong this year.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
Hong Kong’s Lam acknowledges discontent with government after poll humiliation
World
Hong Kong leader vows to ‘listen humbly’ after shock poll result

Latest updates

Students across Pakistan march for their rights
Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Expo 2020 with Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan
Marshmello drops electrifying beat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening
Bella Hadid does her bit for the environment with tree pledge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.