Saudi Shoura delegation attends Cyprus forum

Envoy: Saudi Arabia will remain a pioneer in its support for Palestine refugees

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, participated in a high-level meeting for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The participation underlines the Kingdom’s belief in the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

In a letter to the chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Kingdom affirmed that it attaches great importance to the Palestinian cause.

The Kingdom stated that it sees no justification for the continuation of this conflict, especially in light of the international consensus on the need to fulfill the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and UN resolutions.

As the patron of Islamic sanctuaries, the Kingdom strongly condemned attacks on the Haram Al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and condemns any change in the historical and religious identity and the legal status of the holy sites.

The Kingdom said that the Palestinian people had suffered a long period of unjust occupation, policies of arbitrary and racist repression, illegal settlement incursions, and that the Kingdom salutes them for their steadfastness and struggle to defend their land, children and sanctities.

The Kingdom affirmed that it remains in solidarity with the Palestinian cause by supporting the people of Palestine and that the Kingdom will remain a pioneer in its support for Palestine refugees, and will make every effort to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing them.