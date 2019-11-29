Saudi Shoura delegation attends Cyprus forum

NICOSIA: A Saudi Shoura Council delegation headed by Deputy Speaker Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani joined councils from Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Palestine at the 13th Conference of Presidents of Parliaments of Small European States in Cyprus.
The forum highlighted the role of small European countries in developing relations with Arab countries and the Middle East, and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in developing legislative frameworks.
Al-Mutani met Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades on the sidelines of the conference.
Anastasiades praised the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, and said his recent visit to the Kingdom resulted in a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding.
He condemned recent acts of sabotage on the Saudi oil facilities, saying that such terrorist acts threaten global energy supplies.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Cyprus Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Sharif.
