Bella Hadid does her bit for the environment with tree pledge

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is taking steps to help the environment, something she says is important to her because of the many flights she has to take as an internationally in-demand model.

Known for jetting from runway to runway, the 23-year-old style star took to Instagram this week to announce that she will donate 600 trees in a post featuring a slide show of images —a mother-earth like illustration and screenshots of information about the vital role trees play in both the Amazon and California.

“Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past three months and probably will continue for the rest of the year,” she captioned the post.

“It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love. I’ll be starting with my home in California (129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well, all regions welcome. Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America (sic),” she continued.

Air travel is a major source of carbon emissions — a one-way trip from New York City to London emits one ton of carbon dioxide per passenger, Vox reported.

“This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! It’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need. I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help,” Hadid added in her post.