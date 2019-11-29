ABU DHABI: Loud and stylistic beats vibrated through the du Arena on Friday night as US DJ Marshmello kicked off the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.
The 27-year-old music producer opened the exciting weekend with his electrifying set of dance-pop tunes including “Friends,” “You and Me,” and “Keep it Mello.”
Concert goers also enjoyed a performance from Syrian-Palestinian rapper Moh Flow – a star in the UAE hip-hop community – who was there as a support act, performing his own tracks “Dead One” and “Do Enough.”
The after-race concerts will continue throughout the weekend with rappers Future and Gucci Mane on Friday, Nov. 29, and Lana Del Ray and The Killers on Sunday, on Dec. 1.
Marshmello drops electrifying beat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening
Marshmello drops electrifying beat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening
- Concert goers also enjoyed a performance from Syrian-Palestinian rapper Moh Flow
- The after race concert series will also feature Lana Del Ray and The Killers
ABU DHABI: Loud and stylistic beats vibrated through the du Arena on Friday night as US DJ Marshmello kicked off the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.