You are here

  • Home
  • Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Al-Feel produces some 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a joint venture between the NOC and Italian energy giant ENI. (File/Reuters)
Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

  • Forces backing Libya’s unity government have been locked in a months-long struggle with Haftar’s forces
  • Haftar’s rapid advance stalled on the outskirts of Tripoli and the fighting has so far killed more than 1,000 people
Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s National Oil Company said Thursday production had resumed at a key field in the southwest a day after it was interrupted by fighting there.
“Following the cessation of military activity at the (Al-Feel) oilfield, production has resumed,” the NOC said in a statement on its website.
Forces backing eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, who seized Al-Feel earlier this year, on Wednesday accused “militias” who back the Tripoli-based unity government of attacking the site.
Haftar’s forces said they had carried out air raids in response.
No side has yet claimed the original attack.
On Wednesday evening, Haftar’s forces said there had been a “withdrawal of armed groups” after the air raids, without elaborating.
Haftar’s spokesman Ahmad Al-Mesmari confirmed on Facebook that his forces were in control of the site.
Announcing the resumption of output Thursday, the NOC reported “some minor damage” but said no employees had been harmed.
NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla condemned the fighting.
“I remind all parties that Libya’s oil and gas fields are vital sources of revenues for the benefit of all Libyans,” he said.
“When production ceases, all Libyans lose out.”
Al-Feel produces some 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a joint venture between the NOC and Italian energy giant ENI.
Forces backing Libya’s unity government have been locked in a months-long struggle with Haftar’s forces, which control much of eastern and southern Libya and in April launched an assault to seize the capital from what they call “terrorist groups.”
Haftar’s rapid advance stalled on the outskirts of Tripoli and the fighting has so far killed more than 1,000 people, according to the United Nations.
Libya has been engulfed in a multi-sided conflict since long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in 2011, with attacks often affecting its vital oil sector.

Related

Middle-East
Libya’s eastern parliament condemns deal with Turkey
Business & Economy
Clashes near Libya’s El-Feel oilfield, no damage reported

Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online

Updated 29 November 2019
Reuters

Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online

  • While store traffic still remains an important indicator, a lot of shopping during Thanksgiving and Black Friday now happens online
  • Retailers have six fewer days to make sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day
Updated 29 November 2019
Reuters

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Fewer people lined up outside stores as Black Friday shopping kicked off, suggesting early discounts offered by retail chains and a surge in online buying may have taken the shine off America’s biggest shopping day.
Spot checks across the country showed there were fewer shoppers this year as retail chains started offering discounts earlier than usual to make up for a shorter holiday season.
Some shoppers also worried that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese imports would make their holiday shopping more expensive, though many large retailers had not raised prices to protect margins.
“There were definitely some concerns about prices due to what we see in the news about the trade war, but I haven’t seen the impact yet, so I am planning to spend about the same this year as I have in the past,” said Jay Smith, 28, who was shopping at a Macy’s in Pentagon City to buy clothes and toys for her family.
While store traffic still remains an important indicator, a lot of shopping during Thanksgiving and Black Friday now happens online. Adobe Analytics, which measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 US online retailers, estimates $7.5 billion in online sales for Black Friday, growth of over 20.5% year-over-year.
Online sales on Thanksgiving Day alone jumped 17% to $4.1 billion in the United States, according to Salesforce. Global online revenue rose 24% to $20 billion.
Companies including Walmart Inc, Target Corp. , Costco Wholesale Corp. and Best Buy Co. Inc. have bulked up their online presence, deliveries and fast in-store pickups to attract customers.
Though Black Friday remains an important day for holiday shopping, its relevance is fading as the condensed shopping season this year has accelerated early promotions and spending. Retailers have six fewer days to make sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
That has pulled spending into early November. More than half of consumers polled by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in the first week of this month had already begun making purchases. On average, Americans had already completed almost a quarter of their shopping, the most in the history of NRF’s surveys.
“We’ve seen many merchants start their promotions pretty much right after the trick-or-treaters have gone to bed,” said Lauren Bitar, head of retail consulting at analytics firm RetailNext.
Sales made prior to Thanksgiving and Black Friday could erode “the spike that we have seen in sales dollars historically,” Bitar said.
Several shoppers on Friday said they regularly make sure they are getting the best deal by making price comparisons, oftentimes as they are shopping in-store.
“I will come to the mall, look at prices and go back and check them online,” said Dick Doyle, 76, who was shopping at a Modell’s Sporting Goods while his wife was next door at Nordstrom Rack. Doyle is an Amazon Prime member, which keeps him “locked in” to shopping the online retailer.
“Prices and discounts online are competitive to what’s available in stores,” he added.
Meanwhile, in France, activists staged protests against Amazon on Friday, denouncing the rampant consumerism typified by the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy.

Topics: Black Friday sale US Online shopping

Related

US online sales surge as shoppers splurge on eve of Black Friday
Business & Economy
UK retail sales boosted by Black Friday

Latest updates

Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online
France to summon Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s ‘insults’
British police shoot man at London Bridge after terrorist incident, several injured
Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix
After Trump’s Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.