UK rapper Stormzy to kick off 2020 world tour from Dubai

UK rapper Stormzy announced Friday that he will kick-start his biggest world tour from Dubai on Feb. 7 2020.

Tickets for Stormzy’s 'Heavy Is The Head' Dubai show go on sale Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. local UAE time.

After a year which saw him headline Glastonbury Festival, the British Grime artist will be on tour for 55 days in cities across the world.

The 26-year-old artist shot to fame with his ‘Shut Up,’ hit and after gained success for ‘Where Do You Know Me From?’ and ‘Big For Your Boots,’ Stormzy released his highly acclaimed award-winning debut album, ‘Gang Signs And Prayers.’