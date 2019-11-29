You are here

  • Home
  • UK rapper Stormzy to kick off 2020 world tour from Dubai

UK rapper Stormzy to kick off 2020 world tour from Dubai

After a year which saw him headline Glastonbury Festival, the British Grime artist will be on tour for 55 days in cities across the world. (Screen grab)
Updated 29 November 2019
Arab News

UK rapper Stormzy to kick off 2020 world tour from Dubai

Updated 29 November 2019
Arab News

UK rapper Stormzy announced Friday that he will kick-start his biggest world tour from Dubai on Feb. 7 2020.

Tickets for Stormzy’s 'Heavy Is The Head' Dubai show go on sale Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. local UAE time.

After a year which saw him headline Glastonbury Festival, the British Grime artist will be on tour for 55 days in cities across the world.

The 26-year-old artist shot to fame with his ‘Shut Up,’ hit and after gained success for ‘Where Do You Know Me From?’ and ‘Big For Your Boots,’ Stormzy released his highly acclaimed award-winning debut album, ‘Gang Signs And Prayers.’

Topics: stormzy

Related

Lifestyle
DJ Khaled’s favorite Arab dish? Social media superstar cooks up a birthday storm

Marshmello drops electrifying beat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening

Updated 29 November 2019
Arab News

Marshmello drops electrifying beat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening

  • Concert goers also enjoyed a performance from Syrian-Palestinian rapper Moh Flow
  • The after race concert series will also feature Lana Del Ray and The Killers
Updated 29 November 2019
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Loud and stylistic beats vibrated through the du Arena on Friday night as US DJ Marshmello kicked off the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.
The 27-year-old music producer opened the exciting weekend with his electrifying set of dance-pop tunes including “Friends,” “You and Me,” and “Keep it Mello.”
Concert goers also enjoyed a performance from Syrian-Palestinian rapper Moh Flow – a star in the UAE hip-hop community – who was there as a support act, performing his own tracks “Dead One” and “Do Enough.” 
The after-race concerts will continue throughout the weekend with rappers Future and Gucci Mane on Friday, Nov. 29, and Lana Del Ray and The Killers on Sunday, on Dec. 1.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One

Related

Lifestyle
Emirati sisters, Saudi breakout stars: Drivers to watch out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 
Lifestyle
Guess who? Organizers tease Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert act with puzzle

Latest updates

Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online
France to summon Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s ‘insults’
British police shoot man at London Bridge after terrorist incident, several injured
Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix
After Trump’s Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.