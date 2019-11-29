You are here

Saudi Aramco IPO’s retail tranche attracts $12.6bn

Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth SR47.4 billion to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to SR118.86 billion in the first 12 days of the book-building period. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 November 2019
Frank Kane

  • Institutional orders in the IPO included 54% from Saudi cooperates, 24.1% from Saudi funds and 10.5% from non-Saudi investors
  • The subscription period for institutional investors remains open to Dec. 4
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian and international investors have subscribed to the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco in huge numbers, with demand for shares in the world’s most profitable company exceeding the number of shares on offer.
Financial advisers to the biggest IPO in history announced that bids to the value of $44.3bn (166.275bn riyals) have been received in total from institutional and private investors for the $25.6bn worth of shares on offer.
With the order books open to institutions until next Wednesday, that means the IPO will definitely be the biggest in financial history, and should, in theory, lead to a jump in the share price when trading starts on Tadawul the following week.
Institutional demand for the shares even bigger than from private individuals. Corporates in the Kingdom account for more than half (54 percent) of the bid value, with Saudi funds and investment institutions comprising another big chunk (24.1 percent).
Non-Saudi investors are looking for 10 percent of the offer - a comparatively big figure given the fact the IPO was not marketed outside the region.
Rania Nashar, deputy chairman of Samba Capital, one of the advisers, said the IPO was “a source of pride” for the Kingdom.
“It is an indication of success and a signal of confidence, further bolstering the reputation and prestige of a company that has unrivaled standing globally in the energy sector. This success corroborates the foresight and depth of the strategic decision behind this landmark moment not just in Aramco’s history, but also in the development of the Kingdom’s economy,” she added.
Sarah Al Suhaimi, chief executive officer of NCB Capital and chair of the Tadawul where Aramco will be listed, said: “The success of the retail tranche is mirrored in the institutional tranche where bids reflect strong demand coming from across the spectrum of investor categories, reflective of Saudi Aramco’s compelling investment proposition.
“We are confident that this will be maintained throughout the remainder of the institutional book-building period. This institutional demand also speaks well of the depth and diversification of the Saudi capital markets and its investor base,” she added.

Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online

  • While store traffic still remains an important indicator, a lot of shopping during Thanksgiving and Black Friday now happens online
  • Retailers have six fewer days to make sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Fewer people lined up outside stores as Black Friday shopping kicked off, suggesting early discounts offered by retail chains and a surge in online buying may have taken the shine off America’s biggest shopping day.
Spot checks across the country showed there were fewer shoppers this year as retail chains started offering discounts earlier than usual to make up for a shorter holiday season.
Some shoppers also worried that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese imports would make their holiday shopping more expensive, though many large retailers had not raised prices to protect margins.
“There were definitely some concerns about prices due to what we see in the news about the trade war, but I haven’t seen the impact yet, so I am planning to spend about the same this year as I have in the past,” said Jay Smith, 28, who was shopping at a Macy’s in Pentagon City to buy clothes and toys for her family.
While store traffic still remains an important indicator, a lot of shopping during Thanksgiving and Black Friday now happens online. Adobe Analytics, which measures transactions from 80 of the top 100 US online retailers, estimates $7.5 billion in online sales for Black Friday, growth of over 20.5% year-over-year.
Online sales on Thanksgiving Day alone jumped 17% to $4.1 billion in the United States, according to Salesforce. Global online revenue rose 24% to $20 billion.
Companies including Walmart Inc, Target Corp. , Costco Wholesale Corp. and Best Buy Co. Inc. have bulked up their online presence, deliveries and fast in-store pickups to attract customers.
Though Black Friday remains an important day for holiday shopping, its relevance is fading as the condensed shopping season this year has accelerated early promotions and spending. Retailers have six fewer days to make sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
That has pulled spending into early November. More than half of consumers polled by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in the first week of this month had already begun making purchases. On average, Americans had already completed almost a quarter of their shopping, the most in the history of NRF’s surveys.
“We’ve seen many merchants start their promotions pretty much right after the trick-or-treaters have gone to bed,” said Lauren Bitar, head of retail consulting at analytics firm RetailNext.
Sales made prior to Thanksgiving and Black Friday could erode “the spike that we have seen in sales dollars historically,” Bitar said.
Several shoppers on Friday said they regularly make sure they are getting the best deal by making price comparisons, oftentimes as they are shopping in-store.
“I will come to the mall, look at prices and go back and check them online,” said Dick Doyle, 76, who was shopping at a Modell’s Sporting Goods while his wife was next door at Nordstrom Rack. Doyle is an Amazon Prime member, which keeps him “locked in” to shopping the online retailer.
“Prices and discounts online are competitive to what’s available in stores,” he added.
Meanwhile, in France, activists staged protests against Amazon on Friday, denouncing the rampant consumerism typified by the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy.

