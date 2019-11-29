You are here

Liverpool’s Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ankle injury

Fabinho after sustaining an injury on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

  • Liverpool have announced that the 26-year-old will play no part in their congested run of 10 games
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will be out for more than a month after suffering ankle ligament damage during this week’s Champions League clash with Napoli, the club said on Friday.

The Brazilian, who has this season established himself as a first-choice pick for Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders, was substituted after just 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool have announced that the 26-year-old will play no part in their congested run of 10 games between now and the end of December.

A club statement read: “Liverpool can confirm Fabinho suffered ankle ligament damage during the Champions League encounter with Napoli in midweek.”

“Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the New Year,” it added.

“The Brazilian will begin a rehabilitation program with the Reds’ medical team at Melwood as he works his way back to full fitness.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brighton, Klopp discussed Fabinho’s absence.

“Absolute bad news,” he said. “We are not 100 percent sure how long it will take but looks sure he will not take part in the Christmas fixtures.

“We have solutions for the position. We are not the only team with injuries. We have to find a solution and that’s what we will do.”

Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were mentioned as possible stand-ins, with a reshuffle in the center likely, but Klopp admitted none represented a perfect like-for-like swap.

“Will the solution be exactly like Fabinho? No, because no one is like Fabinho,” he said. 

Separately, Jadon Sancho was dropped from Borussia Dortmund’s starting lineup at Barcelona this week following another disciplinary problem, club officials said on Friday, but the English starlet is not being sold. Sancho did not start Wednesday’s Champions League game. He came on at half-time with Dortmund losing and scored a remarkable goal to make the final score 3-1 to Barca.

Dortmund general manager Michael Zorc said German press reports that the 19-year-old missed a team breakfast and morning warmup and arrived late for a talk by coach Lucien Favre, were wide of the mark.

“It’s not exactly that,” Zorc said Friday, but he did not deny there was an incident. 

“We talked about it internally, with him and with the team. For us the case is closed, we look forward. Jadon is a normal player and part of the team.”

Sancho sent out a tweet on Thursday saying he had shown his committment on the field and intended to do so against Hertha Berlin at the weekend.

“Think I showed heart n desire last night anyway we will try our best to get the 3 points on Saturday!” wrote Sancho.

Zorc insisted the club were not about to be forced to sell Sancho.

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba’s professionalism and says the Manchester United midfielder will be like a “new world-class signing” when he returns to fitness.
After an uncomfortable summer of speculation following the World Cup winner’s admission that he would like to leave, the campaign could not have gone much worse for the 26-year-old.
Injured against Southampton at the end of August, Pogba was able to return in late September only for an ankle issue to sideline him again.
The France international this week finished a period of rehabilitation in Miami, where he was filmed playing basketball with NBA player Jimmy Butler.
That video naturally raised questions and a report in Spain even suggested the wantaway midfielder was fit and refusing to play for United, but Solskjaer defended the former world-record signing.
“Every player is allowed to be injured when he’s injured and Paul is working hard to get back,” the United boss said after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Astana in their Europa League match on Thursday.
“No one can doubt his professionalism, his willingness or his desire to play football.
“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world and it’ll be like signing a new player before the transfer window opens.”
Pogba is now back in Manchester but will not feature against Aston Villa on Sunday.
But there appears a chance that the 26-year-old could make his long-awaited return next Wednesday against Tottenham, who are now managed by Jose Mourinho, the former United manager who clashed with the Frenchman.
“He’s stepping up his recovery and let’s see how soon he’ll be match-fit and available,” Solskjaer said. “Of course, that’s going to be a new signing for us.
“He’s not really been able to play for us so when we get him back it’s like a new world-class signing, a new world-class midfielder, so of course we want him back as soon as possible.”

