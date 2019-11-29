Renault-Nissan to reboot alliance

You are here

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn leaves jail after being granted bail in April. (AFP)
  • French carmaker sets out to repair relations following arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn
PARIS: Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary at the helm of their partnership to boost cooperation and reboot joint operations after the departure of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn.

France’s Renault is trying to repair relations with its Japanese partners after they were shaken by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago on financial misconduct charges, which the alliance’s founder denies.

The scandal disrupted efforts to roll out industrial projects together and find cost savings — increasingly vital as global auto demand falters — as Renault and Nissan shook up their teams in an effort to stabilize their business.

“This alliance executive will be key for coordinating and facilitating several major alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies,” the groups said in a joint statement.

A source close to Renault said the future general secretary had already been recruited, describing him as francophone, but declined to give more details.

The new head of the three-pronged partnership will report to the Alliance Operating Board and the group CEOs in a departure from the structure in which Ghosn was an all-powerful figure.

Set up in April, the new Alliance Operating Board is a key element of a revamped corporate governance structure set in motion by Renault and alliance president Jean-Dominique Senard, who arrived at the French carmaker in January.

The Alliance Operating Board alternates its monthly meetings between France and Japan.

A source at Renault said that a future common platform for electric vehicles will be one of the alliance board’s key targets.

Renault is also looking for a new CEO. Financial chief Clotilde Delbos has taken on the job on an interim basis.

French protesters deliver a message to Amazon as sales backlash gathers pace

  • Several dozen protesters gathered at dawn outside an Amazon headquarters building in the Clichy district of Paris
PARIS: Activists staged protests against online retailer Amazon around France on Friday, denouncing the rampant consumerism typified by the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy.

French companies have embraced Black Friday, named for the sales held on the first Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday when retailers typically heavily discount their goods to spur business. However, there has been a backlash against the event driven in part by environmental concerns.

Several dozen protesters gathered at dawn outside an Amazon headquarters building in the Clichy district of Paris and staged a sit-in outside the front gates. They held up a sign saying: “No to Amazon and its world.”

Manon Aubry, a left-wing member of the European Parliament, said the protest was intended to “denounce the social, environmental and fiscal damage from Amazon.”

“From the streets to parliament, we continue to fight against the impunity of the multinationals,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to social media posts from Attac, a group that campaigns for more democratic globalization, there was also a sit-in outside an Amazon logistics center near Lyon, in eastern France.

Video posted online by Attac showed police in riot helmets picking up activists and hauling them away. The Lyon protesters had erected a sign saying: “Amazon ... Stop expansion, Stop Over-production!“

In a emailed statement Amazon France said it respected the rights of people to express their opinions, but that does not extend to organizing violent demonstrations where people work.

“The demonstrators and Attac are throwing around untrue allegations based on factual errors and are pointing the finger at Amazon for political ends,” it said.

Francois Momboisse, president of French online retail association Fevad, condemned the protests.

“Black Friday is one of the top sales days of the year and it allows us to smooth out Christmas shopping over a longer period rather than compressing all those sales in the Dec. 10 to 24 period. It does not necessarily lead to more consumption,” he said.

French lawmakers on Monday passed a legislative amendment to ban abusive advertising and misleading promotions during sale periods.

The amendment is part of a new law aimed at cracking down on waste and which will push companies to recycle unsold goods. It is not clear how misleading advertising will be defined or penalized.

